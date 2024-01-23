ONE restructures the weekly service that connected the Adriatic ports with the Eastern Mediterranean

In light of the Israel-Hamas war, the
Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE) containerized shipping
has restructured its weekly Adriatic Israel service
Butterfly (AIB), inaugurated in mid-August, which connected the
Adriatic ports with those of Egypt and Israel through the
Greek port of Piraeus, turning it into a line, from which
the call in Trieste and the landings in Piraeus and in
Israel, which will connect the Adriatic ports with Egypt and
the Spanish port of Valencia, which is called by the
Asia-Europe MD1, MD2 and MD3 previously transiting through the
Suez Canal and now diverted to the Cape of Good Hope.
The configuration of the new Adriatic Service (AIB), which
will be inaugurated on 21 February with the departure of the
Marielyst from Valencia, will make stopovers in
Valencia, Alexandria, Koper, Venice, Ancona, Damietta, Valencia.