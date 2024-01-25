ESC, ECASBA, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC suggest how the EU Customs Code should be reformed

As part of the reform of the legal framework in this area
European Union customs law initiated by the European Commission on
last spring with a specific proposal
(
of 18
May
2023), the European Shippers' Council, the European Community
Association of Ship Brokers and Agents, the European Sea Ports
Organisation, the Federation of European Private Port Companies and
Terminals and the World Shipping Council report the parts of the framework
legal system which, in the opinion of the five associations, require
Improvements.
Calling for a review of these issues, ESC, ECASBA, ESPO,
FEPORT and WSC urge the European Parliament to address several
Crucial points, starting with the one relating to custody regimes:
Referring to the bonded warehouse, the five associations highlight
whereas 'the proposed reduction of the storage period from 90
days to three days could have a negative impact on the
fluidity of goods flows (import and export),
on the competitiveness of the transhipment port system
with respect to non-EU ports and the effective management of
Loader logistics chains. In addition, they point out, this
would lead to increased administrative and IT costs for
terminal operators'.
ESC, ECASBA, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC emphasize the need for
that legal continuity is also ensured: 'Until the
until the new Digital Customs Centre is operational
secondary legislation and data annexes
of the current Union Customs Code should remain in place
to facilitate the operation of the main systems
UCC IT Regulations for the entry of goods into the EU. Without
transitional provisions, economic operators do not
would be able to use these systems and manage
these processes'.
On the subject of goods safety, the five associations
note that 'the introduction of new powers into the proposal
to prevent a carrier from unloading goods in the event of data
could significantly disrupt trade and
appear superfluous in the light of the current powers to prohibit a
carrier to load goods'. According to ESC, ECASBA, ESPO, FEPORT
and WSC, "to minimise these risks, this power
should only be invoked in extremely limited circumstances'.
Still about the possibility that the new rules will hinder
the flow of trade, the five
associations consider that, with regard to the presentation of the
goods in the absence of advance transmission of goods data,
'Parties other than the carrier should also be legally
Obligated to provide data on missing goods in advance
upon arrival of the goods'.
About the cargoes remaining on board ships in relation to the
goods which are intended to be unloaded at a port, ESC,
ECASBA, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC note that 'the current proposal
requires that all cargo on board be placed in custody
temporary or subject to a customs procedure in the first port
and not where it will eventually be disembarked'.
Finally, the five associations point out that 'the
European Digital Customs should enable interoperability
with the environment of the EU Maritime Single Window for
ensure that it can be used for the fulfilment of the
customs formalities' and that 'it is essential to
that terminal operators receive the necessary data to
Storing goods in a bonded warehouse well before the goods
reach the port'.