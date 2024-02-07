The WSC urges the EU Commission to set out a clear plan regarding rules and investments for the decarbonisation of shipping

Referring to yesterday's communication from the Commission
European Union, which has presented recommendations for the achievement of the
the 2040 emissions reduction target and
Setting the path to climate neutrality in 2050
(
of 6
February
2024), today the World Shipping Council (WSC),
the international organisation representing the
containerised shipping, urged the EU Commission and
international partners to develop these objectives into a plan that
be clear about the scope of the investment and support
necessary to facilitate this transition.
The WSC pointed out that the Commission's recommendations
for the EU's 2040 climate targets, 'are
ambitious and crucially important initiatives, especially in the light of the
updates suggesting that the EU's 2030 targets
may not be reached." The association has
pointed out that, with regard to maritime transport, 'the Member States
EU objectives recognise the need to incentivise the
production of green marine fuels and to give the sector
priority in access to green fuels'.
'Committing the EU to zero-fuel production
greenhouse gas emissions - the WSC noted - is essential,
not least because the European Member States account for a fifth of the
of global energy sales to the shipping sector. The
achievement of the 2040 targets - noted the World
Shipping Council - must lead to the establishment of new shipping facilities
energy production to provide the maritime sector with fuels to
greenhouse gas emissions, which will require significant
financial investments. In addition, it is essential to
Deployment of infrastructure to support the adoption and
distribution of these alternative fuels throughout the
sector'.
"EU politicians - remarked the
WSC Europe Director for the Environment. James Corbett - Must
translate these regional targets into greater national commitments to the
in order to produce the fuels required by EU regulations such as the
FuelEU Maritime. The liner transport sector is already
investing in ship technologies with the aim of using
renewable marine fuels, and global decarbonisation to
the entire shipping sector depends on EU support for the
reaching an international agreement at the MEPC
of the IMO'.
In that regard, the WSC pointed out that 'the
Reaching agreement on a global fuel standard
and the establishment of a pricing mechanism
greenhouse gas emissions at the International Maritime Organization requires
European leadership that goes beyond climate goals
2040. These measures, the association stressed,
are key to creating a coherent and fair framework for
the global maritime industry can innovate and invest in
zero-emission solutions'. "Only through action
and the creation of an enabling policy environment
- concluded the WSC - we can ensure the success of the transition
of the maritime industry to a net-zero greenhouse gas future, in line with
our shared climate goals."