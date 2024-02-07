testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
The WSC urges the EU Commission to set out a clear plan regarding rules and investments for the decarbonisation of shipping
The association confirms the importance of an agreement in the IMO
Washington
February 7, 2024
Referring to yesterday's communication from the Commission European Union, which has presented recommendations for the achievement of the the 2040 emissions reduction target and Setting the path to climate neutrality in 2050 ( of 6 February 2024), today the World Shipping Council (WSC), the international organisation representing the containerised shipping, urged the EU Commission and international partners to develop these objectives into a plan that be clear about the scope of the investment and support necessary to facilitate this transition.

The WSC pointed out that the Commission's recommendations for the EU's 2040 climate targets, 'are ambitious and crucially important initiatives, especially in the light of the updates suggesting that the EU's 2030 targets may not be reached." The association has pointed out that, with regard to maritime transport, 'the Member States EU objectives recognise the need to incentivise the production of green marine fuels and to give the sector priority in access to green fuels'. 'Committing the EU to zero-fuel production greenhouse gas emissions - the WSC noted - is essential, not least because the European Member States account for a fifth of the of global energy sales to the shipping sector. The achievement of the 2040 targets - noted the World Shipping Council - must lead to the establishment of new shipping facilities energy production to provide the maritime sector with fuels to greenhouse gas emissions, which will require significant financial investments. In addition, it is essential to Deployment of infrastructure to support the adoption and distribution of these alternative fuels throughout the sector'.

"EU politicians - remarked the WSC Europe Director for the Environment. James Corbett - Must translate these regional targets into greater national commitments to the in order to produce the fuels required by EU regulations such as the FuelEU Maritime. The liner transport sector is already investing in ship technologies with the aim of using renewable marine fuels, and global decarbonisation to the entire shipping sector depends on EU support for the reaching an international agreement at the MEPC of the IMO'.

In that regard, the WSC pointed out that 'the Reaching agreement on a global fuel standard and the establishment of a pricing mechanism greenhouse gas emissions at the International Maritime Organization requires European leadership that goes beyond climate goals 2040. These measures, the association stressed, are key to creating a coherent and fair framework for the global maritime industry can innovate and invest in zero-emission solutions'. "Only through action and the creation of an enabling policy environment - concluded the WSC - we can ensure the success of the transition of the maritime industry to a net-zero greenhouse gas future, in line with our shared climate goals."
Maersk closes the last part of 2023 in loss after 15 quarters of earnings
SHIPPING
Maersk closes the last part of 2023 in loss after 15 quarters of earnings
Copenhagen
Clerc : Despite the temporary current improvement in the market determined by the crisis in the Red Sea, in 2024 the oversupply will have an impact on our results
Boluda buys ride-hopping company Resolve Salvage and Fire of Gibraltar
MARITIME SERVICES
Boluda buys ride-hopping company Resolve Salvage and Fire of Gibraltar
Valencia / Gibraltar
It was ceded by the American Resolve Marine
The sale of the control of the South Korean HMM to the Pan Ocean-JKL consortium will be unleakable.
SHIPPING
The sale of the control of the South Korean HMM to the Pan Ocean-JKL consortium will be unleakable.
Seoul
Adverse outcome of negotiations with Korea Ocean Business Corporation and Korea Development Bank
SHIPPING
ECSA is well aware of the EU Commission's intention to promote sustainable fuel production for shipping
Brussels
Raptis : We see a strong commitment to give maritime transport a priority access to low and zero emissions fuels
INDUSTRY
The U.S. Taylor Group has acquired 85% percent of the Italian CVS Ferrari.
Louisville
BP of the Pagani family will retain 10% of the capital and 5% is owned by the Commercial Director and Marketing Bertozzi
Cappa (Alsea) : restore remote documentary checks on goods to speed up traffic in ports and airports
LOGISTICS
Cappa (Alsea) : restore remote documentary checks on goods to speed up traffic in ports and airports
Milan
Given the shortage of staff, officials at the site could only be given physical control, he said.
PORTS
Camping ports closed 2023 with a new passenger record and a -3.5% drop in goods
Naples
The Cruserists were over 1.7 million (+ 43.2%)
CUSTOMS
ESPO supports amendments restoring temporary custodial period of 90 days
Brussels
SHIPPING
In January, ships in the Suez canal have fallen by -36.8% percent.
October 6
Halved the value of transit rights
Last year the traffic of goods in Turkish ports decreased by -4.0%
PORTS
Last year the traffic of goods in Turkish ports decreased by -4.0%
Ankara
The loads to and from Italy have fallen by -3.8%
SHIPPING
Published the list of shipping companies and related authorities in the EU ETS
After 13 years of growth, in 2023 the turnover of the DSV group fell by -36.0%
LOGISTICS
After 13 years of growth, in 2023 the turnover of the DSV group fell by -36.0%
Copenhagen
The volume of eventful air shipments decreased -5.5% and that of maritime shipments by -16.2%
In the fourth quarter of 2023 Royal Caribbean reported financial results and number of record passengers for the period
CRUISES
In the fourth quarter of 2023 Royal Caribbean reported financial results and number of record passengers for the period
Miami
Expected new highs in 2024
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods in Spanish ports fell by -3.3% percent. Record of cruises
Madrid
The containers were equal to 16,379,280 teu (-4.5%)
COMPANIES
Cargotec announces partial cleavage of Kalmar and its planned admission to Nasdaq Helsinki
Helsinki
In 2023, the economic performance of the group was noticeably growing. Sharp decline in new orders
Cargotec announces partial cleavage of Kalmar and its planned admission to Nasdaq Helsinki
PORTS
The extension of the second car terminal of the Piraeus port
Pyreo
Investment of 20 million euros
SEAFARERS
Comparison in prefecture in Naples on the issues of maritime labour
Rome / Naples
Among the issues, trade unions have denounced the decurtation of the sickness benefit
PORTS
Last year container traffic in the HPH Trust terminals fell by -6.3%
Hong Kong
SHIPPING
Costloving concludes 2023 with record revenue
Munich
Net profit down -31.3%
COMPANIES
Fernando Bertoni is the new CEO of the Fagioli
Sant' Ilario d' Enza
Assignment with immediate effect conferred by the CDA
INDUSTRY
Yara Marine Technologies has been acquired by Okapi Supply Trading Advisory
Oslo
NEWS
Employees of the Capitaneria of Porto Naples and doctors investigated for the wrongful issuance of certificates of suitability for seafarers
Naples
Corruption and false in public acts
PORTS
More than a million tons of gravel for the imbasement of Genoa's new foranea dam
Genoa
More than 1,320 submerged columns that will surpass the frangiflutters
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
CargoBeamer will activate a train service between Bari and Domodossola
Lipsia
From the Piemontese terminal 20 weekly rotations with Kaldenkirchen
PORTS
The Mit points out four strategic goals for the presidents of the AdSP
Rome
Investment, security of labour in port, digitalization, fight against corruption and transparency
PORTS
Partnership of BTG and GPR in the Positioning Systems Segment for Port Automation
Sacramento
ACCIDENTS
Continued attacks on ships in the South Red Sea
Portsmouth
Slight damage to a British property ship
YACHTING
The Genovese shipyard Tankoa Yachts will have a production base in Civitavecchia
Cyvitavecchia
Issue of a concession relating to a shed and 30,000 square meters in the former Privilege area
PORTS
Completed the works for the protection of the Piombino port basin
Livorno
They cost six million euros.
SHIPPING
SEACOR Holdings sells SEACOR Container Lines to King Ocean
Fort Lauderdale
Follows the sale in the fall of River Transport Holdings to Ingram Barge Company
INDUSTRY
Konecranes, in 2023, the sales of port means increased. Down new orders
Hyvinkää
Recorded percentage changes of 35.0% and -11.3%
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
On February 8 in Genoa the "Workshop on the digitalization of maritime communications"
Genoa
It is organized by the DIBRIS of the University of Genoa and the Capitanery in Porto of Genoa
MARINAS
ASSONAT, wrong assigning to tourist ports the ATECO code of recreational activities and fun
Rome
PORTS
Port of Livorno, in April via the work of removal of propedeutic pipes at the enlargement of the entrance canal
Livorno
The activity will last seven months
INDUSTRY
In the fourth quarter of 2023, ABB's revenues increased by 5.4%
Zurich
Stable the value of new orders
PORTS
MEETINGS
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
On February 8 in Genoa the "Workshop on the digitalization of maritime communications"
Genoa
It is organized by the DIBRIS of the University of Genoa and the Capitanery in Porto of Genoa
MEETINGS
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
Last of the three stages of the initiative promoted by the Polo Logistics of FS and Uniontransport
PORTS
Last year container traffic in the port of New York decreased by -17.7%
New York
In the last quarter, the decline was -5.1% percent.
INDUSTRY
Wärstilä records a quarterly decline in revenue as new orders continue to rise
Helsinki
LOGISTICS
False procurement contracts worth seven million euros in logistics
Tremor
Twelve entrepreneurs reported for tax offences and fraudulent administration of labor
PORTS
Okay to contributions for the minor work days registered by the port companies of Genoa and Savona
Genoa
Approved the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization 2024-2026 of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea
CUSTOMS
FEPORT expresses support to the proposal of the EU Commission for the revision of the Union Customs Code
Brussels
I welcome the proposed amendments in the IMCO Commission to maintain the time limit for temporary custody at 90 days
CRUISES
Twelve cruise ships of the Carnival group change course to avoid the Red Sea
Miami
The American group points out that this has no impact on the trend of bookings
LOGISTICS
UPS closes 2023 with very negative financial performance
Atlanta
Revenue decreased by -9.3%
INDUSTRY
Six months of downtime of the floating regasification terminal FSRU Toscana
Livorno
