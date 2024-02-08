LDA's new ro-ro vessels leased to Airbus will be equipped with six rotor sails
Agreement with Finland's Norsepower
Suresnes
February 8, 2024
The French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs has
entered into an agreement with Finland's Norsepower under which the
rotor sail systems designed by the Northern European company to
harnessing wind energy for ship propulsion will be
installed on board the new low-gas emission Ro-Ro vessels
greenhouses leased to Airbus that will be used for transport
of aircraft components produced by the
European Aerospace. Six sails will be installed on the ships.
35 meters high rotor and the Ro-Ros will be equipped with dual-fuel engines
able to be fuelled with naphtha or green methanol.
