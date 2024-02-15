In 2023, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal reached a new all-time high

2023 was a record year for the Suez Canal
with regard to maritime traffic transiting the waterway
Egyptian, a new historical peak that has been generated
mainly in the first half of the year when it is
The trend of strong growth in transits continued following the short
Reduction period coincided with peak diffusion
of the Covid-19 pandemic. This trend has since been
in the second half of the year, despite the fact that transits
continued to set new records and came to a halt in December
2023 when - after 32 consecutive months of increase - traffic
recorded a month-to-month decline due to the
Decisions taken by an increasing number of shipping companies
to divert their ships to the route that circumnavigates the
African coast via the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the
southern Red Sea region where Yemeni Houthi rebels
They had begun to carry out attacks against ships in transit
in the area that are still ongoing.
For the whole of 2023, the Suez Canal transited the
Record number of 26,434 vessels, an increase of +10.8% on the year
historical peak, which was such both relatively
to the 8,435 tankers transited (+27.7%) and to the 17,999
other type (+4.4%) passed through the channel. A new record
has also been marked by the net tonnage of
ships transited last year, which was almost
1.6 billion Suez Canal Net Tonnage (+11.2%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, maritime traffic
6,750 vessels, representing the
A new record for this time of year and the second highest
highest quarterly report ever, as well as a
increase of +3.9% over the same period of 2022. Transits
tankers alone were 2,052 (+8.6%), while
4,698 other types passed through the canal
(+2,0%). The total SCNT tonnage transited was
over 3.9 billion tons (+2.9%).
In the meantime, the meetings between the Authority's managers continue
of the Suez Canal and the managers of the main
global shipping, in particular those in the
containers, in order to evaluate initiatives that can reduce the
the impact of the crisis in the Red Sea on the Egyptian channel. Are
meetings that the Suez Canal Authority dutifully conducts with the
customers, but which can only turn out to be without
as long as the risk of ship transits in the
The Red Sea remains elevated. So also yesterday the administrator
delegate of the MSC shipping group has confirmed the availability of
to return their ships to the route that passes through the
Egyptian canal as soon as the security situation is resolved.
Normalized.