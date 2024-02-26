testata inforMARE
Cerca
26 February 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
13:20 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SAFETY & SECURITY
Beijing: The accusation that Chinese cranes pose safety risks is completely unfounded
The AAPA applauds Washington's decision to develop domestic production capacity for port equipment
Pechino/Washington
February 26, 2024
China's ZPMC has a 70% share of the crane market and the port vehicles made by the Asian company are used in over 100 nations, including U.S. ports in the of which about 80% of the cranes were produced by ZPMC. The highlights the report "U.S. Maritime Trade and Port Cybersecurity" drawn up as part of the Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program (AEP), the program promoted by the Department of U.S. Homeland Security, to assess the degree of vulnerability of the U.S. shipping system compared to port equipment and systems provided by other nations.

These percentages alone explain what the stakes are at stake by the decree signed by the president on Wednesday American Joe Biden, who has put more than 20 billions of dollars to increase infrastructure security national ports and, in particular, to supply the ports of call U.S. port workers of "safe" cranes ( of 21 February 2024). The "unsafe" cranes are the Chinese ones recently branded as such by a survey by the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between States United and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the House of Nations, U.S. representatives ( of 19 January 2024).

If Biden's announced intention to bring back to the U.S. the production of port cranes after 30 years in which the national countries had to purchase foreign means not alarming Beijing, given the time needed to implement the program, the Chinese government is evidently worried about the effects that Washington's decree could have also in the short term on the market for port equipment of the USA and, in cascade, on those of other nations. On Friday, the spokesman for Beijing's Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, pointed out that "the accusation that the cranes made in China pose a security risk is completely unfounded'. Answering a question posed by the agency "Bloomberg" on the risks associated with Chinese cranes, Ning said that the The Chinese government strongly opposes "the fact that the United States overextend the concept of national security and abuse of state power to prosecute products and companies kinesis. Turning economic and trade issues into a weapon - denounced the spokeswoman of the Chinese dicastery - will accentuate security risks in supply chains and global industrial sectors and will have a boomerang effect. The The United States must respect the principles of the market economy and fair competition and provide a fair, equitable and unequal framework. discriminatory to Chinese companies. China," he concluded, will continue to resolutely protect the rights and rights of legitimate and lawful interests of Chinese companies'.

The U.S. Ports Association, meanwhile, has In support of Washington's measure: "Ports Americans," said President and CEO of the American Association of Ports Authorities, Cary Davis - work closely with our Federal partners to maintain the highest standards both physical and IT security capabilities. We welcome with We applaud and applaud President Biden's actions that give rise to the additional power to the Coast Guard in order to keep the ports and the administration's efforts to develop domestic production capacity of key equipment'. Specifying that the maritime industry is ready and willing to encourage domestic production of port equipment, the AAPA recalled that it had drawn up a specific legislative proposal, the Crane Reshoring and National Enforcement of Supply Chain Security (CRANES), and urged Congress to present and approve this bill.

There is no doubt that the President's decree American has started a new one of many trade wars concluded and ongoing between Washington and Beijing. For now, it's a A conflict where everyone tries to pull water to their own mill. If Today, the American Association of Port Authorities applauds the federal government, and the funds it promises, Last March, the U.S. Ports Association noted that whereas even the most modern harbour cranes are not currently 'in a able to trace the origin, destination or nature of the cargo' and that 'no violations have been recorded safety due to the use of cranes in U.S. ports, despite alarmist media reports." About the edition of today's "China Daily", for its part the The Chinese newspaper's U.S. correspondent pointed out that The American Ports Association has recalled that at present Cranes made in China cost half as much as other similar cranes available on the market, without specifying that the GPA had specified that the reduced cost of Chinese cranes is determined by subsidies to their production granted by Beijing. Thus The article also states that the Virginia Port Authority "has Announced that it has no intention of replacing its cranes produced by ZPMC', when in fact Cathie Vick, U.S. Port Authority official, said to national newspapers that "currently the Virginia Port Authority does not plan to replace the cranes produced by ZPMC.'

If for now we are playing with words, given the stakes we do not It will take a long time to get down to business.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
The Venice AdSP confirms that the granting of VTP will expire on May 31, 2026
Venice
The Port Authority rejects the latest proposal for a Financial Economic Plan presented by the company as it "is not admissible or driver to the rebalancing of the concession"
PORTS
Ban on electrification of the first batch of the Levant quay of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The bidding amount is more than 14.5 million euros.
CMA CGM is back in loss after 15 consecutive quarters of earnings
SHIPPING
CMA CGM is back in loss after 15 consecutive quarters of earnings
Marseille
In the fourth quarter of last year, revenues fell by -37.4%
LEGISLATION
Promulgated in the USA the new law on the invoicing of counterstallia costs
Washington
Most of the provisions will enter into force on May 26
SHIPPING
Brussels investigation of the aid for the territorial continuity granted to Corsica Line and La Méridionale
CUSTOMS
First green light of the European Parliament to the reform of the EU Customs Code
Brussels
Appreciation of ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC, reminding the issues still to be addressed
INDUSTRY
The Marine & Offshore division of Bureau Veritas stores 2023 with record performance
Paris
In the business segment, revenues amounted to 455.7 million euros (+ 8.9%)
The port of Palermo has reached a new historical record of annual freight traffic
PORTS
The port of Palermo has reached a new historical record of annual freight traffic
Palermo
Volumes of boatloads are also growing at Termini Imerese and Trapani. Drop in Porto Empedocle
TRADE
The flattening of import-export growth of G20 nations in the latter part of 2023
Paris
Trade in services in mild increase
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
SAFETY & SECURITY
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
Washington
Funds worth more than 20 billion will be used to replace the cranes produced in China. Expected recovery, after 30 years, of crane production in the United States
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement with EDGE to establish a production base of military vessels in the United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi / Rome
51% of the joint venture will be held by the Middle Eastern group, while the Italian company will have management management
TAXES
Danish shipowners complain that removing the tax exemption for seafarers provided by the DIS register would be madness
Copenhagen
MARINAS
Italian tourist portuality suffers from the absence of specific standards
Rome
Today in Rome of the States Generals of the sector organized by ASSONAT in collaboration with Assonautica Italiana
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
Rotterdam
Annual decline of -6.1% with reduction in volumes of both miscellaneous goods and bulk
CRUISES
AIDA Cruises announces a program of modernization of the three class ships "Sphinx"
Miami
Work will be carried out in 2025 and 2026
INFRASTRUCTURE
A new viaduct improves road accessibility to the container platform of Going Ligure
Go Ligure
It features two opposing carried out and variable slopes to overcome the underlying railroad
SAFETY & SECURITY
Beijing : of all unfounded accusations that Chinese cranes pose risks to security
Beijing / Washington
AAPA applauds Washington's decision to develop the national production capacity of port equipment
YACHTING
Notice to collect expressions of interest for the areas of the pole of nautical shipbuilding in Cagliari
Cagliari
The title will not be able to exceed 40 years.
COMPETITION
European Commission authorizes CMA CGM to acquire Bolloré Logistics
Brussels
Sets up the sale of all the assets of the logistics company in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin and French Guiana
Sharp decline in intermodal transport handled by Kombiverkehr
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Sharp decline in intermodal transport handled by Kombiverkehr
Frankfurt am Main
The German firm is concerned that the current difficult market situation will persist for a long time. Concern also for the outcome of European policies for combined transport
LEGISLATION
Today in Rome, the 30-year-old celebratory convention of the law 84/94
Rome
Established the Port Authorities and the General Command of the Capitaneries of Puerto-Guard Coastal
SHIPPING
Comparison between the Suez Canal Authority and the heads of the Genovese company Messina
Ismailia
Rabie : appreciation for the growing number of Italian carrier ships passing through the canal
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro dropped by -17.7%
Podgorica
In mild growth (+ 1.2%) the loads to and from Italy
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The interports, with the privatization of managers and areas, at the center of the House discussion
Rome
Frijia (Fdi) : With this law we surpass a discipline that goes back more than 30 years. Ghio (Pd) : new sales of our heritage and fundamental structures for the country
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Intermodal traffic at the Interport in Bologna in 2023
Bentiwant
Transitioned 1.7 million trucks (-10.6%) and 3,391 trains (-33.2%)
TRADE
In 2023 the value of Russian exports of non-energy goods decreased by -23%
Moscow
Overall, exports were down -28.3% percent, while imports grew by 11.7% percent.
SAFETY & SECURITY
GNV strengthens the functionalities of its own fleet assistance center
Genoa
Implemented the Mass Notification Suite solution of Everbridge
NEWS
Port of Gioia Tauro, altering controls to favour ' Ndrangheta in drug traffics
Reggio Calabria
Disjointed a criminal association made up of customs officials, the head of a shipping company, the harbour and the referents of the main coaches
COMPANIES
In 2023 the revenues of the HHLA terminalist group decreased by -8.3%
Hamburg
Decline of -12.0% in the fourth quarter of the year
SHIPPING
Turkon Line will activate a scheduled service between Turkey and the northern Red Sea
Istanbul
It will perform scans in Mersin, Iskenderun, Aqaba and Jeddah
TRUCKING
Germany's BGL applauds Italy's decision to urge the start of an infringement procedure against Austria
Frankfurt am Main / Bolzano
MEETINGS
Convention on novelty for import introduced with the European CBAM Regulation
Venice
Organized by Assosped Venice and Anasped, it will be held on February 28 in Marghera
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
Theme of the event "The future possible of productive and logistical Italy"
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
ACCIDENTS
Fire in the night in the port of Ancona
Ancona
Flames in three caps
PORTS
Last month container traffic in Hong Kong port grew by 19.1% percent.
SHIPPING
Thanks to the rise of the noli, the monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming is growing.
Taipei / Keelung
In January the revenues of Wan Hai Lines decreased by -2.6%
SHIPYARDS
Order to Vard for the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
Fincantieri completes acquisition of Remazel Engineering
PORTS
In January, container traffic at ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Singapore was growing.
Los Angeles / Long Beach / Singapore
For the first time, Singapore's naval registry exceeds 100 million tonnes of gross tonnage
PORTS
In January, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -6.2%
St. Petersburg
Dry loads down -5.8% percent and liquid ones by -6.5% percent
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile