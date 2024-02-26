Beijing: The accusation that Chinese cranes pose safety risks is completely unfounded
The AAPA applauds Washington's decision to develop domestic production capacity for port equipment
Pechino/Washington
February 26, 2024
China's ZPMC has a 70% share of the crane market
and the port vehicles made by the Asian company are
used in over 100 nations, including U.S. ports in the
of which about 80% of the cranes were produced by ZPMC. The
highlights the report "U.S. Maritime Trade and Port
Cybersecurity" drawn up as part of the Public-Private Analytic
Exchange Program (AEP), the program promoted by the Department of
U.S. Homeland Security, to assess the degree of vulnerability
of the U.S. shipping system compared to
port equipment and systems provided by other nations.
These percentages alone explain what the stakes are
at stake by the decree signed by the president on Wednesday
American Joe Biden, who has put more than 20
billions of dollars to increase infrastructure security
national ports and, in particular, to supply the ports of call
U.S. port workers of "safe" cranes
(
of 21
February 2024). The "unsafe" cranes are the Chinese ones
recently branded as such by a survey by the
Select Committee on Strategic Competition between States
United and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the House of Nations,
U.S. representatives
(
of 19
January 2024).
If Biden's announced intention to bring back to the U.S. the
production of port cranes after 30 years in which the
national countries had to purchase foreign means not alarming
Beijing, given the time needed to implement the
program, the Chinese government is evidently
worried about the effects that Washington's decree could have
also in the short term on the market for port equipment of the
USA and, in cascade, on those of other nations. On Friday, the
spokesman for Beijing's Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning,
pointed out that "the accusation that the cranes made in China
pose a security risk is completely unfounded'.
Answering a question posed by the agency "Bloomberg"
on the risks associated with Chinese cranes, Ning said that the
The Chinese government strongly opposes "the fact that the United States
overextend the concept of national security and
abuse of state power to prosecute products and companies
kinesis. Turning economic and trade issues into a weapon
- denounced the spokeswoman of the Chinese dicastery - will accentuate
security risks in supply chains and
global industrial sectors and will have a boomerang effect. The
The United States must respect the principles of the market economy and
fair competition and provide a fair, equitable and unequal framework.
discriminatory to Chinese companies. China," he concluded,
will continue to resolutely protect the rights and rights of
legitimate and lawful interests of Chinese companies'.
The U.S. Ports Association, meanwhile, has
In support of Washington's measure: "Ports
Americans," said President and
CEO of the American Association of Ports
Authorities, Cary Davis - work closely with our
Federal partners to maintain the highest standards
both physical and IT security capabilities. We welcome with
We applaud and applaud President Biden's actions that give rise to the
additional power to the Coast Guard in order to keep the
ports and the administration's efforts to develop
domestic production capacity of key equipment'.
Specifying that the maritime industry is ready and willing to
encourage domestic production of port equipment, the AAPA
recalled that it had drawn up a specific legislative proposal, the
Crane Reshoring and National Enforcement of Supply Chain Security
(CRANES), and urged Congress to present and approve
this bill.
There is no doubt that the President's decree
American has started a new one of many trade wars
concluded and ongoing between Washington and Beijing. For now, it's a
A conflict where everyone tries to pull water to their own mill. If
Today, the American Association of Port Authorities applauds the
federal government, and the funds it promises,
Last March, the U.S. Ports Association noted that
whereas even the most modern harbour cranes are not currently 'in a
able to trace the origin, destination or nature of the
cargo' and that 'no violations have been recorded
safety due to the use of cranes in U.S. ports,
despite alarmist media reports." About the edition
of today's "China Daily", for its part the
The Chinese newspaper's U.S. correspondent pointed out that
The American Ports Association has recalled that at present
Cranes made in China cost half as much as other similar cranes
available on the market, without specifying that the GPA had
specified that the reduced cost of Chinese cranes is determined by
subsidies to their production granted by Beijing. Thus
The article also states that the Virginia Port Authority "has
Announced that it has no intention of replacing its cranes
produced by ZPMC', when in fact Cathie Vick,
U.S. Port Authority official, said
to national newspapers that "currently the Virginia Port
Authority does not plan to replace the cranes produced by ZPMC.'
If for now we are playing with words, given the stakes we do not
It will take a long time to get down to business.
