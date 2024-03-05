Work has begun in the port of La Spezia for the construction of the new cruise pier

Today the executive phase began in the port of La Spezia
of the works of the new cruise pier which have been entrusted to the
a group of companies consisting of Fincosit, Agnese Costruzioni and RCM
(
of 30
November
2023). The amount of the contract shall be
€47.9 million in addition to €542 thousand for security charges.
The project has an economic framework of expenditure of 57 million and is
co-financed by the PNRR complementary fund for €30 million. The
The estimated duration of the works is estimated at 710 days.
The works will begin with the surface war reclamation and
of the waters in front of Calata Paita, the start of the
environmental monitoring plan and related activities.
This will be followed by seabed consolidation activities
and then move on to the construction phases of the quay structure
which will allow the docking of second-class cruise ships
generation on two electrified berths of 393 and 339 meters.
"The start of the construction site of the new cruise pier - he
underlined the president of the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva - is a stage for the
fundamental in the development of the cruise sector for
the port of La Spezia and in the urban transformation in key
of the areas of Calata Paita that will be
affected by the city's new waterfront."