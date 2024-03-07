MacGregor will supply the cranes for the cable-laying that Prysmian has ordered from Vard

MacGregor of the Cargotec Group has received an order for the
supply of three cranes that will be installed on the new vessel
cable-laying equipment that Italy's Prysmian has ordered from the company
Vard shipbuilding of the Fincantieri group
2023). The order includes a crane equipped with
active compensation AHC of the lifting capacity of
100 tonnes, a 20 tonne offshore crane and a
three-ton bridge.
The delivery of the ship, which will be built in the shipyard
of Tulcea of the Vard and completed in Norway, is
expected by early 2027.