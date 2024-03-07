In 2023, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by +23.9%

In 2023, the revenues of the Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri
amounted to a record €7.65 billion, with a
an increase of +2.8% over the previous year, of which 6.13
billions generated by shipbuilding activities
(-3.8%), €1.07 billion from offshore activities
and in the special vessels segment (+42.5%) and €1.10 billion from
Systems, Components and Infrastructure segment (+20.1%). In the budget
2023, which was approved today by the Board of Trustees
EBITDA of 397
million euro (+79.9%), with a contribution of €367 million from the
Shipbuilding (+7.9%), of €52 million from Offshore and ships
(+136.4%) and €24 million from the Systems, Components segment
and infrastructure (+125.0%). Operating profit amounted to
€162 million compared to a negative result for
-10 million in 2022. Fincantieri closed 2023 with a loss
net loss of -€53 million versus net loss of €-324 million
in the previous year.
Last year, the group acquired new orders for a value of
€6.60 billion (+23.9%), of which €4.15 billion
(+10.2%) for the Shipbuilding segment, €1.80 billion (+115.2%) for
the Offshore and special vessels segment and €1.05 billion (+13.4%) for
Systems, Components and Infrastructure. As of December 31st, 2019
The value of the order book of the first segment was 28.47
billion, down -3.0% compared to 31 December 2022, while
the orderbook value of the Offshore and Specialty Vessels segment has
marked an increase of +35.6% to 2.71 billion.
"In the first year of the new business plan," he said.
underlined the CEO and General Manager of
Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, commenting on the annual results -
We have built and delivered a significant increase in
profitability: EBITDA grew by 80% compared to the previous year.
2022 up to almost 400 million euros. The EBITDA margin is
rose to 5.2% from 3.0% last year. Cash generation is
higher than expected, leading to an improvement in the
net financial position. These results - highlighted
Folgiero - are the result of financial discipline and solid
operational performance of military and civilian shipbuilding and a
strong recovery in commercial activity in the Offshore sector
and Special Ships. It is precisely the Offshore segment that has marked the
An acceleration in December of new orders. Overall, in the
In 2023, we acquired 6.6 billion euros compared to 5.3 billion
in 2022. I would like to thank all the people of
Fincantieri, which delivered 26 ships during the year, despite the
the exit from a period of industrial congestion as well as promoting
with professionalism and determination the strategic objectives
of the new business plan'.
Folgiero announced that "2024 guidance sees revenues
equal to approximately eight billion euros, an increase of 4.5% in compliance with the
the targets of the business plan presented in May 2023, an EBITDA
Margin around 6%, continuously growing in line with targets
of the plan and a net financial position that accelerates the
deleveraging from the initial targets."