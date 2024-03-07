testata inforMARE
SHIPYARDS
In 2023, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by +23.9%
Revenues reached a record €7.65 billion (+2.8%)
Trieste
March 7, 2024
In 2023, the revenues of the Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri amounted to a record €7.65 billion, with a an increase of +2.8% over the previous year, of which 6.13 billions generated by shipbuilding activities (-3.8%), €1.07 billion from offshore activities and in the special vessels segment (+42.5%) and €1.10 billion from Systems, Components and Infrastructure segment (+20.1%). In the budget 2023, which was approved today by the Board of Trustees EBITDA of 397 million euro (+79.9%), with a contribution of €367 million from the Shipbuilding (+7.9%), of €52 million from Offshore and ships (+136.4%) and €24 million from the Systems, Components segment and infrastructure (+125.0%). Operating profit amounted to €162 million compared to a negative result for -10 million in 2022. Fincantieri closed 2023 with a loss net loss of -€53 million versus net loss of €-324 million in the previous year.

Last year, the group acquired new orders for a value of €6.60 billion (+23.9%), of which €4.15 billion (+10.2%) for the Shipbuilding segment, €1.80 billion (+115.2%) for the Offshore and special vessels segment and €1.05 billion (+13.4%) for Systems, Components and Infrastructure. As of December 31st, 2019 The value of the order book of the first segment was 28.47 billion, down -3.0% compared to 31 December 2022, while the orderbook value of the Offshore and Specialty Vessels segment has marked an increase of +35.6% to 2.71 billion.

"In the first year of the new business plan," he said. underlined the CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, commenting on the annual results - We have built and delivered a significant increase in profitability: EBITDA grew by 80% compared to the previous year. 2022 up to almost 400 million euros. The EBITDA margin is rose to 5.2% from 3.0% last year. Cash generation is higher than expected, leading to an improvement in the net financial position. These results - highlighted Folgiero - are the result of financial discipline and solid operational performance of military and civilian shipbuilding and a strong recovery in commercial activity in the Offshore sector and Special Ships. It is precisely the Offshore segment that has marked the An acceleration in December of new orders. Overall, in the In 2023, we acquired 6.6 billion euros compared to 5.3 billion in 2022. I would like to thank all the people of Fincantieri, which delivered 26 ships during the year, despite the the exit from a period of industrial congestion as well as promoting with professionalism and determination the strategic objectives of the new business plan'.

Folgiero announced that "2024 guidance sees revenues equal to approximately eight billion euros, an increase of 4.5% in compliance with the the targets of the business plan presented in May 2023, an EBITDA Margin around 6%, continuously growing in line with targets of the plan and a net financial position that accelerates the deleveraging from the initial targets."
FINANCING
Brussels has launched a consultation on the new category exemption regulation in the transport sector
SHIPPING
In 2023, Taiwanese revenues Yang Ming decreased by -62.6%
Taipei
Net profit accused a decline of -97.2%
ACCIDENTS
Dismay and concern of the world's maritime industry over the bloody attack on the True Confidence
In the Gulf of Aden, a missile hit a rainfall causing three deaths.
ACCIDENTS
In the Gulf of Aden, a missile hit a rainfall causing three deaths.
Tampa
At least four other people were injured, three of them in serious condition. The crew abandoned the ship
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in the ports of the southern Adriatic South fell -4.7% percent.
Bari
In Bari increase of 7.7%. Brindisi recorded a downturn of -18.3%
Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello, the Italian and German beauty lady, died on Wednesday.
MOURNING
Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello, the Italian and German beauty lady, died on Wednesday.
Melzo
For more than 25 years he has led the terminalist and logistic group Contship Italia
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Genoa decreased by -4.1% and in the port of Savona-I went down by -2.5%
Genoa
Historical record of cruises in both scallops
SHIPYARDS
Investment of 6.7 billion over five years to boost competitiveness of South Korean shipyards
Seoul
Government Agreement with KSOE, SHI and Hanwha Ocean
SAFETY & SECURITY
Parliament's approval of Italy's participation in the Eunavfor Aspides operation
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : The situation unfortunately does not seem destined to be resolved anytime soon.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Studies for completion of doubling of Suez Canal will be completed in 16 months
Ismailia
SHIPPING
GNV has entered in fleet the ferries GNV Sirio and GNV Auriga
Genoa
They will be employed on the routes Genova-Palermo and Genova-Porto Torres
ACCIDENTS
An MSC container ship hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden
Hereford
The ship was damaged but there were no injuries among the crew.
PORTS
Inaugurated the construction site for the construction of the subport tunnel in Genoa
Genoa
It will be 3.4 kilometers long. Two galleries of the excavated excavation diameter of about 16 meters
Inaugurated the construction site for the construction of the subport tunnel in Genoa
TRUCKING
ETSC, allow the eighteen to drive trucks and buses? It's not a good idea at all
Brussels
Avenoso : The answer to the shortage of drivers is to improve working conditions, not to recruit school-age children
Marked drop of -23.7% percent of ships transitioned to the Panama Canal in the last quarter of 2023
SHIPPING
Marked drop of -23.7% percent of ships transitioned to the Panama Canal in the last quarter of 2023
Balboa
In the whole year it was crossed by 13,216 ships (-7.4%)
In June, Zeno D' Agostino will leave the presidency of the Port System Authority of the East Adriatic Sea
PORTS
In June, Zeno D' Agostino will leave the presidency of the Port System Authority of the East Adriatic Sea
Trieste
The resignation is due to personal and family reasons
PORTS
Last year the traffic in goods in the port of Ancona decreased by -10.3%
Ancona
The Cruserists (+ 19.3%) are growing in the ports of the Central Adriatic. On a slight decline (-1.6%) the passengers of the ferries
Still a quarter of a downturn in financial performance for Kuehne + Nagel
LOGISTICS
Still a quarter of a downturn in financial performance for Kuehne + Nagel
Schindellegi
Agreement to acquire the City Zone Group of Companies
SHIPPING
Grimaldi boosts the capacity of the ro-pax service between the ports of Brindisi and Igoumenitsa
Naples
Entry of "Europlaink", ship which can carry 930 passengers and 3,900 linear metres of rolling stock
FINANCING
Funds for one billion from the EU for alternative fuel infrastructure projects
Brussels
Resources for proposals related to air, sea, river and road transport
SHIPPING
CMA CGM announces the restoration of transits of its ships in the South Red Sea
Marseille
LOGISTICS
CMA CGM completes acquisition of Bolloré Logistics
Marseille
Transaction of the value of 4.85 billion
PORTS
Signed the contract for the road shuttling from the port of Spezia to S. Stefano Magra
The Spezia
Abstract : It will allow the port a better railway operation
SHIPPING
Downturn in annual financial performance of Finnlines
Helsinki
In 2023, revenues fell by -7.6%
LOGISTICS
Wincanton's property is intended to move on to American GXO
Chippenham
CEVA waives to increase the value of its own offer
INDUSTRY
MacGregor will supply the cranes for the posacavi that Prysmian ordered in Vard
Helsinki
Delivery of the ship is planned by the beginning of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Traction Company and InRail have ordered six locomotives to Siemens Mobility
Milan
They will be taken in delivery from mid-2025
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has signed an agreement with the Alexandria shipyard in Egypt.
Trieste
The collaboration will focus on possible new programs for the Egyptian Navy
SAFETY & SECURITY
Coast Guard premia Costa Crociere and AIDA for safety
Rome / Genoa
The recognition was delivered by Admiral Nicola Carlone
CUSTOMS
Maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders protest for the lifting of decentralization of customs controls
The Spezia
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the fourth quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine fell by -20.2% percent.
Basel
In the whole year, a growth of 8.1% percent was recorded
TRANSPORTATION
FS Group has joined the Corporate Partnership Board of the International Transport Forum
Paris
It is the platform of the ITF for dialogue with the private sector
COMPETITION
The antitrust initiates an investigation into the acquisition of Terminal San Giorgio by Ignazio Messina & C.
Rome
The possible penalisation of the Grimaldi group has been detected. Exceptional boarding at Ponte Somalia
PORTS
Start in the port of Spezia the work for the realization of the new cruciating pier
The Spezia
The expected duration of the construction site is 710 days
ENVIRONMENT
The Italian government has approved the decree on port facilities for the collection of ship waste
Rome
Transposition of the European Directive 2019/883
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri has joined the Industrial Liaison Program of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Trieste
SHIPPING
In 2023, Global Ship Lease Revenue increased by 4.5%
London
In the fourth quarter, the increase was 8.4% percent.
ACCIDENTS
The Gulf of Aden has been hit by a missile in the Gulf last month.
Portsmouth / Rome
The "Duilio" of the Italian Navy Navy downed a drone in the Red Sea
PORTS
Authorized 37 hires at the Civitavecchia Port Company
Cyvitavecchia
Exiles : concrete response to detractors who would like to eliminate the flexibility regulated within ports
PORTS
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
Theme of the event "The future possible of productive and logistical Italy"
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
INFRASTRUCTURE
Federagents, Spanish ports, as opposed to Italian ones, manage to benefit from the Red Sea crisis
Rome
Impletosi-complaint Santi-our connectivity and logistic performance indexes
CUSTOMS
Customs freight forwarders are questioning the risks and opportunities introduced by the EU Regulation on the import of goods produced with high greenhouse gas emissions
LOGISTICS
Acquisition of Yusen Logistics in logistics at the service of the UK e-commerce market
Tokyo
Buy the holding company Neol Topco
LEGISLATION
Provisional Agreement of the Parliament and of the EU Council to amend the directives on the requirements of the flag State and on the activities of PSC
Brussels
ASSOCIATIONS
ALIS initiates an agreement with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Rome / Siena
The aim is to meet the financial and advisory needs of associated companies
LOGISTICS
Italian logistics group Codognotto opens a venue in Dubai
Salgareda
It will become the company's central hub for the Middle East
PORTS
In the second half of 2023, the traffic of goods in Tuscan ports decreased by -1.2%
Livorno
In Livorno the loads were down by -6.7% percent. Increases of 32.6% in Piombino and 4.5% at Elba Island
LOGISTICS
French Walden Group realizes two acquisitions in Italy
Milan
The pharmaceuticals logistics company has bought XCM Healthcare and UnitEX
PORTS
Signed the concession contract for the settlement of Baker Hughes in Corigliano Calabro
Joy Tauro
The American company is exhibits in Italy with eight sites specializing in the production of turbomacines for the industry and energy market.
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2023, freight traffic in EU ports fell by -5.9%
Luxembourg
In growth only the rotables. The landings decreased overall by -6.2% percent and embarks on -5.4% percent.
SHIPPING
In 2023 the net profit of MPC Container Ships dropped by -25.3%
Oslo
In the fourth quarter, revenues fell by -5.7% percent.
SHIPPING
Dubbed the fifth full container ship of the Messina Genovese fleet
Genoa
Built in 2010, the "Jolly Clivia" has a capacity of 4,400 teu
