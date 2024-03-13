In 2023, Israel's ZIM reported a net loss of -$2.7 billion

Also in the period October-December 2023, as in the previous ones
four quarters, the reduction in the value of sea freight rates
followed by the historical peaks marked by the worldwide spread of the
Covid-19 pandemic, the financial performance of the
Israeli containerized shipping ZIM have experienced a strong
decrease starting from revenues which, having amounted to 1.20 billion
dollars, decreased by -44.9% compared to the last quarter of 2019.
2022. Ebitda stood at €186 million
(-80.9%) and the operating result was
negative for -€53.6 million compared to an operating profit of €584.7 million
million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The Last
quarter of 2023 was closed with a net loss
of -€146.6 million compared to a net profit of €416.5 million
dollars in the fourth quarter of 2022.
In the October-December quarter of last year, the fleet of the
The company transported 786,000 TEUs,
with a decrease of -4.5% due to the halving of volumes
transported on the Asia-Europe routes, 54 thousand TEUs
(-53.0%), and the significant reduction in volumes transported on the
intra-Asian routes, which amounted to 206 thousand TEUs (-17.5%), while
The number of cargoes transported on the routes increased
transpacific (319 thousand TEUs, +9.6%), on transatlantic ones
(116 thousand TEUs, +7.4%) and those with Latin America (91 thousand TEUs,
+54,2%). In the fourth quarter of 2023, the average value of freight rates was
state of $1,102/TEU (-48.1%).
In the whole of 2023, the ZIM fleet transported
A total of 3.29 million TEUs, a reduction of -2.6%
compared to the previous year, of which 1.26 million TEUs handled on the
transpacific routes (+8.5%), 917 thousand TEUs on intra-Asian routes
(-13.3%), 429 thousand TEUs on transatlantic routes (-13.5%), 384 thousand
TEUs transported by Asia-Europe services (-9.8%) and 290 thousand TEUs by
those with Latin America (+21.8%). In 2023, the average value of
Noli amounted to 1,203 dollars/TEU (-62.9%).
Last year, after six consecutive years of growth, revenues
of the Israeli company decreased by -58.9% to
$5.16 billion compared to $12.56 billion in 2022.
EBITDA and EBIT were both negative and equal to
-1.04 billion (-113.8%) and -2.51 billion respectively
(-140.9%), and the result was also negative
net income, which totalled -2.69 billion compared to a
Net income of $4.63 billion in 2022.