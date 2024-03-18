Brodosplit confirms the order from Storylines for a new residential cruise ship

The U.S.-based Storylines has confirmed its reliance on the
Brodosplit shipyard for the construction of a
Cruise for residential use
(
of 25
August
2022). Announcing the confirmation, Tomislav Debeljak,
President of the Croatian Shipbuilding Company, explained that
"Since the last contract, a
considerable amount of work for the design of the ship in
Preparation for construction. The technical teams of both
parties have worked intensively with external experts in the field
hydrodynamics, vibration and noise control, and
also with experts from leading equipment suppliers and
of the classification society Lloyd's Register. Today - has
Debeljak - we have a ship that has improvements
sustainability, safety and
propulsion, control mechanisms, etc.
We have - he underlined - an environmentally friendly ship with performance
in accordance with standards and regulations
applicable'.
The new ship, which will be built under the name Narrative,
It will be 233 meters long and will house 531 private residences,
which will be sold at a unit cost of between one and eight
million dollars, with possible co-ownership starting at
$598,000.