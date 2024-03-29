The construction site of the new Ro-ro terminal of the Porto Canal in Cagliari will be carried out

On Wednesday it will begin in the port of Cagliari, with lineup of the area dedicated to the logistics of construction site, the realization phase of the Ro-ro terminal of the Porto Canal. Today, with a few days ahead of the terms set out in the National Investment Plan supplementary to the PNRR, the record of delivery of the work to the grouping of enterprises, consisting of RCM Construction srl, Fincosit, has been signed Srl, Italian Company Dragaggi Spa and Enterprise Pellegrini Srl, awarded the contract worth approximately 290 million euros on an overall economic framework of almost 338 million (
of the July 3
2023). The first phase of the work will have to be completed by June 30, 2026.
As a project, the opera located in the western sector of the Porto Canal provides a total of six berths, a -11-meter-wide maneuvering basin, and will be divided into five places that will host around 2,500 stalls for the soak of the semi-trailers, including 52 for the parking of dangerous goods.
The area will have a two-tiered passenger terminal : on the ground floor (about 1,800 square metres) a public area with waiting room, customs and security checks, services, and a reserved for ticket offices, offices of the forces, is planned. of the order, maritime health and first aid ambulatory ; on the upper floor (about 1-200 square meters) the offices of the AdSP and a catering business will be housed. Next to the maritime station, the project in the race provides for two other buildings in connection with access to the customs crossings dedicated to the control activities of the preposed entities.
" With a few days ahead of the deadline set by the PNRR, the Chairman of the Port Authority of the Port of the Sardinia Sea, Massimo Deiana, formally delivers the keys to the construction site for the realization of the most impressive port work carried out on the island so far. A historic result that, thanks to the extraordinary work of the structure, which I thank once again, has been carried out in full respect of the timelines. The work, which will go ahead for the next five years, will enable the realization of the masterplan of the Cagliari port with the transfer on the Port Canal of commercial traffic and the total conversion of the historic one for cruise ships and nautical to deport. "