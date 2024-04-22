In the first quarter of 2024, the port of Algeciras handled 1.2 million containers (+ 8.1%)

In the first three months of 2024, the port of Algeciras handled
26.6 million tons of goods, an increase of +3.3%
on the same period last year. Goods traffic alone
Miscellaneous recorded a slight decrease of -0.6% to 17.2
million tonnes, of which 14.0 million tonnes of goods
containerized (+4.1%) made with a handling of
containers of almost 1.2 million TEUs (+8.1%) and 3.2 million
tonnes of conventional goods (-17.0%). Bulk is on the rise
liquid with 7.5 million tons (+14.2%), while bulk
solids decreased by -65.0% to 67 thousand tonnes.
With regard to container traffic, it is necessary to
highlight that the growth of +8.1% is attributable to the
+9.1% increase in containers in international transit,
results equal to 854 thousand TEUs, and to the imported containers that
totalled 93 thousand TEUs (+3.9%), while transit traffic
with 140 thousand TEUs, recorded a decrease of -2.5% and
There was also a decrease in the number of export containers with
84 thousand TEUs (-13.0%).
In March 2024 alone, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 8.7 million tonnes of cargo,
with a decrease of -7.6% on March 2023. In the miscellaneous goods sector
the total was 5.9 million tonnes (-6.1%),
including 4.8 million tonnes of containerised cargo (-0.5%)
with a container handling of 396 thousand TEUs (+3.7%) and
less than 1.1 million tonnes (-25.2%). In the
2.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo were handled
(-1.1%) and only 260 tonnes in dry bulk
(-99,8%).