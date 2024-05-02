In the first quarter of 2024, the Maersk Group's revenues decreased by -13.0%
+7.0% increase in containerized shipping operating costs
Copenaghen
May 2, 2024
If at the beginning of 2024 other leading shipping companies
global containerized companies have seen an increase in
economic performance determined by the increase in the value of
related to the effects of geopolitical crises, and in
attacks on ships in the Red Sea region, and
of the Gulf of Aden which have caused a significant reduction in the
maritime traffic in the Suez Canal, this is not the case
Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk
at least in the year-on-year comparison.
In the first three months of this year, the Danish group
revenues of $12.35 billion, a decrease of
-13.0% over the same period of 2023 due to the strong
-18.9% decrease in revenues generated by the core business of
containerized shipping, amounted to €8.01 billion, while revenues
products from other logistics activities marked a
increase of +1.0% to €3.50 billion and those produced
from terminal activities showed an increase in
more pronounced, as they amounted to €999 million
dollars (+14.0%).
If in the containerised shipping sector, revenues
decreased by -18.9%, with revenue generated by transport
of containers, which fell by -20.4% to 6.71 billion and a
Revenues from related services decreased by -10.3% to 1.29
billion, operating costs, on the other hand, have grown significantly
rising +7.0% to $7.03 billion, a growth to which they
contributed, in particular, to the costs of handling loads
(€2.39 billion, +5.5%) and fuel costs due to
the increase in fuel used by the fleet (€1.79 billion,
+18,8%). In the first quarter of 2024, the transport division
container shipping reported an EBITDA of
€956 million (-71.5%) and a negative operating result for
-€161 million compared to an operating profit of €1.97 billion in
first quarter of 2023.
In the first three months of this year, the container fleet of the
Maersk Group transported cargo volumes of €2.93 million
of 40' containers (FEU), with an increase of +7.5% due to the effect of
growth and volumes transported on maritime routes
East-West (1.33 million FEU, +5.8%), and of those transported
on north-south routes (956 thousand FEU, +8.5%) and containers
transported on intra-regional routes (645 thousand FEU, +9.5%). In the
in the first quarter of 2024, the average value of sea freight rates is
Result of 2,367 dollars/FEU (-17.6%), with an average freight rate
on East-West routes of $2,706/FEU (-4.2%), a freight rate of
Average for North-South routes of $2,758/FEU (-23.9%) and a freight rate
Average for intra-regional services of $1,397/FEU (-30.8%).
If, in the first quarter of this year, the average price of the
fuel paid for by Maersk remained unchanged as it was
$625/tonne, the fleet's fuel consumption is
increased to 2.8 million
tonnes (+15.9%).
If in the first quarter of this year EBITDA and EBIT generated
from the Danish group's other logistics activities have
decreases of -15.8% and -60.0% respectively as they were
$266 million and $54 million, the same items as the
Balance sheet of the Group's terminal activities
recorded increases of +19.6% and +44.9% having totalled 348
million and 300 million dollars. Maersk has announced that in the first
three months of 2024 the port terminals belonging to the group,
operated through the Dutch subsidiary APM Terminals, have
handled 3.07 million containers (+8.9%).
At group level, the EBITDA and EBIT figures recorded in the
first quarter of 2024 amounted to €1.60 billion (-60.4%) and
$177 million (-92.4%). A.P. Møller-Mærsk has
closed the period with a net profit of €208 million (-91.0%).
Commenting on the latest quarterly results, the administrator
Group Delegate, Vincent Clerc, highlighted the improvement in the
economic performance compared to the last quarter of 2023:
"We have had a positive start to the year," he said.
with a first trimester that developed exactly as
We expected it. The demand - explained Clerc - is attested
towards the upper end of our growth forecasts for
and the situation in the Red Sea continues to be unchanged.
This not only supported a recovery in the first quarter
compared to the previous quarter, but also offered a
better outlook for the coming quarters as currently
We expect these conditions to remain for the most part
of the year. However, at the same time, we expect to
whereas the high number of new vessels being delivered over the course of the
This year and next will end up counterbalancing these
factors and to place maritime transport markets under new control
pressure."
