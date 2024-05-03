Merlo (Federlogistica) raises the alarm for the impact of the bridge over the Strait of Messina on naval traffic

The president of Federlogistica, Luigi Merlo, raises the alarm
on the restrictions on ship traffic in the Strait of Messina
resulting from the construction of the bridge that will connect Sicily and
Calabria. The first warning dates back to over a year ago when,
In the wake of the statements of the then new Minister of Finance,
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, who has become the standard-bearer of the
project for the construction of the bridge, Merlo had said he was in favour
to the realization of the work as long as it did not impede the transit of ships
(
of 23
February
2023). A warning evidently to be taken seriously
consideration being Merlo director of institutional relations
for Italy of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the
shipowner who controls the container terminal of the port of Gioia
Taurus which is boarded by the motherships of the group that
transit through the Mediterranean and which they have to distribute through the
Calabrian port their cargoes in the region.
Today, in an interview with the Palermo edition of the newspaper
"La Repubblica", Merlo reiterated that the bridge over the
The Strait of Messina is too low for the transit of the
cruise ships and container ships: "There are - he said
recalled the president of Federlogistica - more than 68
The way it's designed now, they don't fit through it."
In the absence of definitive data on the actual height of the
Bridge that, according to what the ministry has repeatedly reiterated,
would provide for a navigable clearance of 65 metres if subjected to the
maximum load conditions, which would otherwise rise to 70 metres,
specifying that for the realization of the work "it is necessary to
necessary to take into account all the variables', Merlo
noted that being, as the project provides, 'span-span
uniquely, the bridge has a curvilinear structure, so there is also
a problem of manoeuvrability."
In the article in the Palermo edition of the newspaper,
There are also concerns about the construction of the bridge
expressed by the university lecturer Domenico Gattuso and it is underlined
whereas committees opposed to the construction of the infrastructure have
highlighted that 'between 11 and 17% (fully loaded or fully loaded)
ballast) of container ships currently in circulation could not
pass under the Bridge', echoing the conclusions of
an analysis of the bridge's impact on ship traffic in the Strait
and on the activities of the port of Gioia Tauro carried out by the
Our Newspaper
(
of 26
June 2023).