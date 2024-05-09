Vard will build an Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore

The Norwegian shipbuilding company Vard, controlled by the
Fincantieri Group, and Island Offshore, a Norwegian shipowner operating in the
in the oil & gas and renewables market, have signed a
contract for the design and construction of an Ocean Energy
Latest generation propelled Construction Vessel (OECV)
Hybrid. The parties also agreed on an option for two more
ships.
The ship, which will be delivered in the first quarter of 2019,
2027, will have a flexible configuration depending on the
specific operations to be carried out by the ship. Will
subsea operations, including inspection, maintenance and
repair, pipe laying, construction and installation of
Underwater infrastructure, diving support and equipment
for remotely controlled underwater inspection.
120 meters long and 25 meters wide, the unit will be equipped with
a 250-tonne offshore subsea crane and will be able to
accommodate 130 people on board. It will be prepared for use
of low-emission alternative fuels.
Over the course of its history, Vard has already delivered 41 ships
at Island Offshore.