DP World inaugurates new port and logistics infrastructure in Romania

Dubai-based terminal operator DP World has inaugurated three
investments in Romania for a total of approximately €130 million
which were used to build in the Romanian port of Constanta
a terminal for the handling of bulky and heavy cargo, and
a rolling stock terminal capable of handling up to 80 thousand
vehicles, to which a total of €65 million has been allocated, and
to build a multimodal platform in Konstanz, which is expected to
It will be operational from 2025, for an expected expenditure of 50
Million. In addition, a hub has been inaugurated at Aiud
eight-hectare intermodal project, which involved an investment of 21 hectares
million euros.
Specifying that through these new investments, it is expected that
an increase in annual traffic of around two million
tonnes, DP World recalled that it has invested since 2004 in
Romania: more than €250 million including funds disbursed
from the European Union.