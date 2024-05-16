Logistics associations urge operators to be ready for the third phase of ICS2

Associations representing shippers, shippers and
maritime operators have urged all companies that are
involved in shipments of goods to or through the Union
Norway, Switzerland or Northern Ireland to prepare
the implementation of the third phase of the Import Control System 2
(ICS2), the Import Goods Control System in
these territories that was introduced to reduce the risks
for safety and according to which economic operators must
submit through the Summary Declaration of Entry (ENtry
Summary declaration) the safety data relating to the goods in question.
import before their arrival in these territories. The third
phase will enter into force on 3 June with the inclusion of
of maritime carriers in the system, which will be
extended to imports arriving by road or rail involving
all operators involved in the import of goods.
The importance of the new controls and their impact on the
Movement of goods to or through the customs territory
European sea, road and rail were highlighted today
by the World Shipping Council (WSC), FIATA International
Federation of Freight Forwarders, Global Shippers Forum (GSF),
European Community Association of Ship Brokers and Agents (ECASBA),
European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA), CLECAT (European
Association for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs
Services), European Shippers Council (ESC) and International Road
Transport Union (IRU). The associations, in particular, have
stressed that awareness of the implementation of the new
requirements is essential as well as understanding
how ICS2 will affect the different actors in the
supply.
The associations warned that failure to comply with the
ICS2 requirements will result in delays and disruptions to the
exports to the EU from the rest of the world and, potentially, fines
and penalties for operators who do not comply with these requirements.