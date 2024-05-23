testata inforMARE
AVIATION
In the first quarter of 2024, air cargo traffic in Italy increased by +16.8%
Albertini (Anama): it is essential for Italy to attract the 30% of goods that we are currently losing to other European airports
Roma
May 23, 2024
In the first quarter of 2024, air cargo traffic in Italy has recovered compared to previous years, showing a significant growth (+16.8%) compared to the same period of 2023. The figure was announced today on the occasion of the of the sixth conference of the Air Cargo Observatory, a project promoted by the by Anama, the National Association of Air Cargo Agents which is the air section of Fedespedi, from the Air Cargo Cluster of which they make starts with Anama, Assaeroporti, Assohandlers and IBAR and, for this reason, edition, by Aeroporti di Roma, which hosted the event held at Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino airport.

In the national scenario of the sector, Milan Malpensa, the first hub and eighth in Europe for freight traffic, after the -6.8% decline in 2023 is recovering by recording a traffic increase of +13.6% in the first quarter of 2024, which is still rising gradually according to the latest data for April standing at +14% (figure for the first four months of 2024).

The growth of cargo freight transport in Italy is driven complementary to the routes to Asia, more than a fourth of Milan Malpensa traffic (25.9%), and the routes that touch the Americas, more than a third of Rome Fiumicino's traffic (42%). In 2023, Doha (Qatar), Hong Kong (China) and Incheon (Korea) were the most frequent Asian hubs for traffic goods arriving or departing from Milan Malpensa. New York followed from the Middle Eastern hubs of Doha (Qatar) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and in fourth place São Paulo GRU (Brazil) are among the main trading hubs with Rome Fiumicino.

During the meeting, the president of Anama, Alessandro Albertini, underlined the importance for Italy of "attracting that 30% of goods that we lose today to other airports European. With this in mind, he said, we are confident that the recent reactivation of the Cargo Table by MIT an acceleration of the consultation process on the National Plan Airports, which the ministry has committed to submit by the end of the summer to the associative representatives. At the same time, We hope that by the summer there will be a revision complete with the Freight Services Charter, a strategic tool for Measure and implement the efficiency of airport systems Italians with a view to continuous improvement that has been lacking in recent years. In order to be able to recover traffic quotas, it is necessary to It is essential to demonstrate that our airports are not inferior to European competitors. For this reason," Albertini pointed out We need to have a system for monitoring the performance of the objective and reliable airports that are also able to stimulate and implement the efficiency of our airports."

During this year's event, the IATA's report on trends in the domestic air cargo sector with a specific focus on some particularly strategic supply chains for Italy's import-export: pharmaceuticals and agri-food. The Growing demand for fresh produce globally has triggered new air routes to emerging markets and has imposed the need for precise, efficient and punctual air transport, as it is a perishable products. This has led to huge investments in Advanced solutions, e.g. for temperature control in cold chain logistics. As far as the sector is concerned, pharmaceutical, Italy - with its exports to the United States - It is one of the hubs that falls under the ten main flows global pharmaceutical companies from country to country in the second quarter of 2019. 2023. In this context, the signing of the of the Memorandum of Understanding between Rome Fiumicino Airport and São Paulo GRU airport for the launch of the first Pharma Trade Wool to and from Italy.
