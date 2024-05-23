In the first quarter of 2024, air cargo traffic in Italy increased by +16.8%

In the first quarter of 2024, air cargo traffic in Italy
has recovered compared to previous years,
showing a significant growth (+16.8%) compared to the same
period of 2023. The figure was announced today on the occasion of the
of the sixth conference of the Air Cargo Observatory, a project promoted by the
by Anama, the National Association of Air Cargo Agents which is
the air section of Fedespedi, from the Air Cargo Cluster of which they make
starts with Anama, Assaeroporti, Assohandlers and IBAR and, for this reason,
edition, by Aeroporti di Roma, which hosted the event held
at Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino airport.
In the national scenario of the sector, Milan Malpensa, the first hub
and eighth in Europe for freight traffic, after the
-6.8% decline in 2023 is recovering by recording
a traffic increase of +13.6% in the first quarter of 2024,
which is still rising gradually according to the latest data for April
standing at +14% (figure for the first four months of 2024).
The growth of cargo freight transport in Italy is driven
complementary to the routes to Asia, more than a
fourth of Milan Malpensa traffic (25.9%), and the routes that
touch the Americas, more than a third of Rome Fiumicino's traffic
(42%). In 2023, Doha (Qatar), Hong Kong (China) and Incheon (Korea)
were the most frequent Asian hubs for traffic
goods arriving or departing from Milan Malpensa. New York followed
from the Middle Eastern hubs of Doha (Qatar) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and
in fourth place São Paulo GRU (Brazil) are among the
main trading hubs with Rome Fiumicino.
During the meeting, the president of Anama, Alessandro
Albertini, underlined the importance for Italy of "attracting
that 30% of goods that we lose today to other airports
European. With this in mind, he said, we are confident that the recent
reactivation of the Cargo Table by MIT
an acceleration of the consultation process on the National Plan
Airports, which the ministry has committed to submit by
the end of the summer to the associative representatives. At the same time,
We hope that by the summer there will be a revision
complete with the Freight Services Charter, a strategic tool for
Measure and implement the efficiency of airport systems
Italians with a view to continuous improvement that has been lacking
in recent years. In order to be able to recover traffic quotas, it is necessary to
It is essential to demonstrate that our airports are not inferior
to European competitors. For this reason," Albertini pointed out
We need to have a system for monitoring the performance of the
objective and reliable airports that are also able to stimulate and
implement the efficiency of our airports."
During this year's event, the
IATA's report on trends in the domestic air cargo sector with a
specific focus on some particularly strategic supply chains for
Italy's import-export: pharmaceuticals and agri-food. The
Growing demand for fresh produce globally has triggered
new air routes to emerging markets and has imposed the need for
precise, efficient and punctual air transport, as it is a
perishable products. This has led to huge investments in
Advanced solutions, e.g. for temperature control
in cold chain logistics. As far as the sector is concerned,
pharmaceutical, Italy - with its exports to the United States -
It is one of the hubs that falls under the ten main flows
global pharmaceutical companies from country to country in the second quarter of 2019.
2023. In this context, the signing of the
of the Memorandum of Understanding between Rome Fiumicino Airport and
São Paulo GRU airport for the launch of the first Pharma Trade
Wool to and from Italy.