The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded the
Fincantieri's U.S. subsidiary, Fincantieri Marinette Marine
(FMM), the contract worth more than $1 billion for
The construction of the fifth and sixth frigates of the class
"Constellation" for the U.S. Navy. The contract for
the first frigate and the option for nine additional ships, signed in
2020, has a total value of approximately $5.5 billion and
Includes after-sales support and crew training
(
of 4
May
2020).
The construction of the first frigate, the future USS
Constellation, is currently underway at the shipyard
of Marinette, Wisconsin, which was recently the subject of
A major investment programme for improvements and adaptations
at the infrastructural level.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso shipyard,
the launching ceremony of the frigate Emilio took place
Bianchi, the latest in a series of ten FREMM units
commissioned by the Italian Navy as part of the
of the Italian-French international cooperation agreement and under
the coordination of OCCAR. The delivery of the unit is
expected in 2025.