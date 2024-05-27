RINA presents a growth plan that could include further acquisitions

By 2023, the Italian certification company,
classification and engineering consultancy RINA expects to arrive
organic revenues of €2 billion and 20% of
EBITDA. The objective is set out in the new strategic plan
Support for the new phase of development presented today by the company
which announced that it closed the 2023 financial year with
revenues of €797 million, up 10% compared to
2022, EBITDA of 13% and stable net profit of 12.5
million euros.
RINA highlighted that the numbers of the 2023 budget, approved
today by the shareholders' meeting, confirm the growth path in
in terms of volumes and profitability in recent years and
the basis for the new phase of development of the group, which will benefit from the
also the injection of capital from the new shareholder Fondo Italiano
Investment
(
of 13
December 2023). The plan envisages an average growth in
employees by +8% per year, up to 10,000 in 2015.
2030.
The Italian group has specified that it is also planning the
assessment of possible acquisitions or mergers: 'A further
The boost to growth, the company said, could come from
M&A transactions: RINA is in fact active on the market with
a particular focus on the areas of strategic interest that the new
plan identified. Capital from new shareholders,
together with their strong commitment to further support the group
in its growth path, will be of primary importance in the
development of the M&A plan'. In this regard, Ugo Salerno,
Executive Chairman of RINA, underlined that "the new
shareholders have shown that they believe in RINA's potential,
supporting a new phase of development that will take place both for
organic and inorganic line'.
In addition, RINA announced that it had closed the first quarter
2024 with an order intake of approximately 310 million euros, stable
compared to the same period last year, and with revenues
management assets of €210 million (+17%).