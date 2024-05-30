Bilog, the companies support the Port Authority of Eastern Liguria and the Municipality of Piacenza

To the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Ligurian Sea and the Municipality of Piacenza for
organise the Biennial of Logistics (Bilog), which was
signed in 2015
(
of 24
July
2015), new institutional and
representation of economic categories. The agreement, in fact, is
has also been adopted by Confindustria Piacenza, Confindustria
La Spezia, Emilia Chamber of Commerce, and Chamber of Commerce
Riviera di Liguria Imperia-Savona-La Spezia.
The expansion of the number of members of the agreement has been
presented yesterday at Piacenza Expo, the Piacenza headquarters of Bilog,
biennial exhibition-conference dedicated to the world of logistics,
handling and transport of goods. Commenting on the new
Federica Montaresi, Secretary General of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, highlighted that "it is
These are collaborations that further strengthen this understanding
through a development pact that can provide additional value
added to the logistics sector and concrete responses to the needs of the
that come from the territories. This Protocol, with the enlargement to
Confindustria Piacenza, Confindustria La Spezia and Chambers of Commerce
Trade between the two territories - he added - is even more
in the light of the changes taking place in the
logistics and maritime transport, resulting from the scenarios
geopolitical and geo-economic issues, and is in line with the
that we are pursuing as a port system to achieve
increasingly efficient integration between ports and
backdoors'.
Meanwhile, the Port Authority has announced that in the first four months of 2024
the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, have handled
A total of 5,560,499 tons of goods. If the port of La Spezia
In the first quarter of this year, it had recorded a decline of
-3.4% of volumes handled
(
of 29
May 2024), in April 2024 alone marked a
+3.9% increase in goods to over 1.1 million
tonnes, an increase generated by miscellaneous goods, which totalled
984 thousand tons (+12.0%), with a traffic of
over 100 thousand TEUs (+6.6%), which more than offset the declines
of liquid and solid bulk cargo, respectively
149 thousand tons (-28.0%) and 3 thousand tons (-59.9%).