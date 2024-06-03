Projects to supply green e-fuels to shipping are at a standstill

If the 'Fit for 55' package adopted by the EU in 2015
2021 sets a target of at least a 55% reduction in
net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2030
1990, a mapping of projects for the development of e-fuels for the
shipping sector shows that by 2030 4% of the European sector
maritime transport could use synthetic fuels, but
Only a third of these projects could actually be
as fuel producers are reluctant to invest in
these projects without any greater guarantees than the future demand for
e-fuel in Europe will suffice. This is highlighted by a new
study by Transport & Environment (T&E), the
promoting the decarbonisation of transport, warning
that the majority of these projects may never be
achieved in the current decade.
The study explains that there are currently
at least 17 projects with the aim of providing
hydrogen-based e-fuel ships, projects that, if implemented,
could meet almost 4% of the energy demand by the
of the shipping industry by 2030. In addition, T&E has
identified a further 44 hydrogen-based projects in Europe that
could provide e-fuels to shipping, even if those who promote them
may be inclined to supply these fuels to other
industries in which the demand is greater.
With the implementation of these projects, the document specifies
the European Union's goal could easily be achieved
2% supply of green e-fuels by 2034. However-
warns the T&E studio - most of these projects
It has yet to receive funding and not a single dedicated project
specifically to the maritime transport sector is underway.
According to feedback received by T&E, fuel producers
hesitate to carry out these projects as there is no
certainty about actual demand or investment.
"Hydrogen projects," explained Inesa Ulichina,
who at T&E deals with the sustainability of transport
maritime - are popping up all over Europe and have the potential to
to fuel hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as shipping
and to create thousands of good jobs. But at the moment there is no
All we need is certainty and we risk losing this opportunity
of gold." "Shipping," added Ulichina, "is
Compare it with the "chicken and egg" dilemma. The
e-fuel producers, before making large investments,
They are waiting for clearer signals about demand from
maritime operators. On the other hand, operators
seafarers are waiting for these fuels to increase and
become cheaper before signing
supply. The EU - noted the T&E representative -
should ensure greater supply and demand for e-fuels
through regulation that provides certainty on the
investments in fuel producers and fuel companies
navigation'.
In this regard, T&E recommends that EU Member States
require that by 2030 at least 1.2% of fossil fuels
shipping consists of e-fuels as recommended by the Directive
"RED III", as - according to Transport &
Environment - this would be sufficient to provide guarantees to
all currently planned projects that have already
funding and to enable other projects to take advantage of the
a final investment decision.