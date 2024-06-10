Second report of the Fedespedi Study Center on the Suez crisis
In the Mediterranean, the ports closest to Gibraltar have an advantage
Milano
June 10, 2024
The Suez crisis, about six months into the
consequent significant drop in the number of ships in transit through the canal
Egyptian, raises "concern about the possible loss of
traffic in and within Mediterranean ports,
Italians'. This is highlighted by a second report on the "Crisis
of Suez" by the Fedespedi Study Centre which, among the
Possible, focuses on the 'reorganisation of the services to be
companies, with increased use of transhipment and
a reduction in the number of ports with direct services, or a different
rotation with deletion of ports, or insertion of new ones. These
eventualities - the document points out - could concern
Italian ports as well."
"In fact, looking at the structure of the offer," he explains
the Fedespedi report - various changes can be seen from the
companies, including at the level of intramed services, inter alia in
continuous becoming. A few examples, among many that could be
Facts: X-Press Feeders has activated a new service that connects
Tangier and Algeciras with Savona, Civitavecchia, Salerno, Naples; ONE
reorganized the AIB feeder service by adding Trieste and the
Piraeus (Piraeus, Alexandria, Damietta, Koper, Trieste, Venice,
Ancona), CMA-CGM has removed Genoa and Livorno from the Euronaf service
(ALGOM) replacing them with Barcelona (Barcelona, Marseille,
Valencia, Algeciras, Oran, Mostaganem). We repeat - specifies the
Report - It is still too early to assess the effects of the crisis
of Suez on the ports of the Mediterranean in all its aspects. That
which can be said, on the basis of the first available data,
related to 2024 traffic, is that the situation that has
is in fact benefiting, we would say
inevitably, the ports closest to Gibraltar, such as
Tangier (Eurokai terminal: +26%) and Spain (overall
+12.1%), but the results of the much more distant are also good
Turkish ports. the ports of the North Range are also growing
(+4.5%), but at the moment lower than those of the ports
Mediterranean Surveys. As far as Italian ports are concerned
show an overall decrease of 3.2%. Among those
La Spezia (+8.9%), Salerno (+5.1%) and Genoa are on the rise
(+1.1%), while the others all show a negative sign, in
particularly the Adriatic ones, such as Trieste, the results of which are
impacted by the reduction in transhipment activities,
Venice and Ravenna. On Italian ports, in addition to the Suez crisis,
The lackluster performance of foreign trade, which has
record, in the first two months of 2024, compared to the same
two-month period of 2023, modest growth in exports (+0.6%) and
a sharp contraction in imports (-10.4%)".
