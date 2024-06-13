The new cruise terminal at the port of Tarragona has been inaugurated.

Yesterday at the Moll de Balears in the port of Tarragona it was
inauguration of the new cruise terminal that has been built
with an investment of more than one million euros by the
of the Port Authority of the Catalan port and 5.5 million
by Global Ports Holding (GPH), the company
who has been assigned the management of the terminal
(
of 27
January
2022). The Moll de Balears was built between
2020 and 2021 with Port Authority resources of €30 million
of euros. The terminal occupies 40 thousand square meters and has a quay
of 759 linear meters.
According to the plans, in 2026 the quay will be equipped with
an Onshore Power Supply plant to supply electricity
of the land network to ships at berth. This intervention will have
an estimated cost of €10.25 million.
In 2023, cruise traffic in the port of Tarragona is
state of 115 thousand passengers with 57 cruise ship stopovers, with
increases of +80.1% and +58.3% respectively over the previous year.
In 2024, 60 cruise ships are expected to call at a
Total traffic of about 122 thousand passengers, slightly lower
to the all-time record of 128 thousand cruise passengers recorded in 2019.
The inauguration took place as part of the 64th
edition of the assembly of MedCruise, the association of ports
Mediterranean cruises, an event that will end tomorrow
in the Catalan city.