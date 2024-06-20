Kombiverkehr, in 2025 the costs for the use of rail lines for the transport of goods will double in Germany

Fresh from a 2023 in which intermodal shipments handled
from the company recorded a sharp decline of -15.9%
(
of 23
February
2024), which is the sharpest decline
from the -16.3% recorded in 2009, coinciding with the impact of the
on the activities of the global economic and financial crisis, the
Germany's Kombiverkehr is alarmed by future prospects
especially in view of what he considers to be a
lack of support from the Federal Government in Berlin for the
intermodal transport and the executive's disengagement from the
its own objectives of reducing the impact of transport on the
climate.
Today, on the occasion of the presentation of the results achieved
in 2023 at the shareholders' meeting, the CEO of
Kombiverkehr, Armin Riedl, pointed out that "the constant
train path prices, the suspension of the
support for train paths and the government's refusal to
pay for the additional costs associated with the upgrading of corridors
high-speed rail systems are detrimental to the objectives of
modal shift'. "The challenges for operators and
freight forwarding customers, Riedl said, were and continue to be
be multiple and varied. For this reason, we are unable to
understand why, at this very moment, it is being
reduced the subsidy to the price of train paths. That's how they'll go
Lost the efficiency gains resulting from the
from directing funding towards a significant increase in the
market share of rail transport in order to achieve
CO2 reductions in the future."
Analyzing the most recent business performance
Riedl announced that in April and May
Kombiverkehr has seen an increase in volumes transported on
Some guidelines compared to last year: "We are taking note of the
again, he explained, the first signs of an improvement in the
demand and, thanks to a comprehensive rail offer, a
overall stabilisation of transport volumes. However - it has
Specified - The transport sector suffers from a shortage of orders
by industry. However, there are some tentative signs
that the German economy may now be at a turning point.
We are therefore cautiously optimistic for the immediate future.
However, the future outlook is weighed down by a policy of
government that Kombiverkehr considers to be penalizing for the transport of
rail freight. The company's general manager, Heiko Krebs,
stressed that two measures, in particular, will lead to a
doubling of the cost of using railway lines for the
transport of goods: the increase of more than +16% in the prices of
paths in 2025 and the lack of support to cover additional
Costs caused by the works on the railway corridors of the
velocity. 'The fact that only passenger transport
receive financial support to cover the additional costs
resulting from the modernisation of high-speed corridors
while freight transport remains completely empty-handed - ha
Krebs - is a further indication of the fact that
whereas the German Government has probably turned its back on the
climate protection in the transport sector'.
Regarding the estimated cost increase for next year, Krebs said
specified that Kombiverkehr provides, in particular, for a
significant growth in expenditure for the purchase of services provided
from one of the company's main suppliers: "We are therefore
forced - he announced - to look for alternatives, which in line with
principle can be successful, but they are difficult to achieve in
a very short period of time." "If we don't succeed
- warned Krebs - in the worst-case scenario, we will stop the
Transport. We have discussed this several times," he said, "with
the Federal Minister and his office. We asked for support
for a transitional period. Unfortunately, so far all efforts have been made
been in vain. The Federal Government's Modal Shift Goal
It is therefore moving further away."