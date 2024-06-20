Intermodal transport of precast concrete from Tuscany to Sardinia

The Logistics Hub of the Ferrovie dello Stato group has announced
the start-up, for the first time in Italy, of the transport of high-quality products.
concrete first by train, then by ship and finally by delivery
last-mile trucking. This is a new synergy
rail-road-sea that starts from the province of Arezzo for the
integrated and sustainable transport of concrete products of
large dimensions and which is made possible thanks to the
collaboration between the Baraclit group, the group's Logistics Hub
FS and the Grendi group.
The concrete products produced by Baraclit in its
plant in Bibbiena (Arezzo) are in fact loaded onto the train
directly at the factory and, thanks to Mercitalia Rail,
a few hours the port of Marina di Carrara. The load, placed on
special boxes, is embarked by Grendi on his own ship
to Cagliari where the material, once landed, is
stored and finally transferred to trucks for the last few kilometers,
reaching the final destination of Elmas for the realization of
a shopping mall.
According to the calculation estimates of the Logistics Hub, this type of
transport allows 600 trucks to be removed from the roads of Tuscany
and avoid the emission of approximately 210 tonnes of CO2 compared to the
transport by heavy goods vehicle by road.