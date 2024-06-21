The only port of La Spezia is Santo Stefano Magra

Freight forwarders, shipping agents and customs officers of the
Spezia put their hands forward, warning that with the institution
of the Simplified Logistics Zones must not be compromised the
customs corridor between the port of La Spezia and its hinterland of
Santo Stefano Magra. The reference is to the effects
yesterday's approval by the Liguria Region of the
Strategic Development related to the Simplified Logistics Zone "Port"
and Retroporto della Spezia" which, as the councillor recalled
Piana, will involve the presentation to the ministries
of the 'total areas of the area
It will comprise 339.24 hectares of Liguria and 148.06 hectares of
Emilian Hinterland»
On the backport of Santo Stefano Magra - highlighted the three
Associations in a note - «La Spezia business groups
have invested almost €50 million in the last five years, creating
to a reality based on functional coordination, for many
unique aspects, which for years now has been the subject of
understandable attention from other seaports and
Other logistics companies still looking for formulas
Winning. And a mega project of Zona is based on the backport
Today, it is mature and ready to produce wealth and
occupation. This consideration would suffice to
express, and the port community of La Spezia does so with strength and
decision, a "no" to the pursuit of other schemes that
are based on corridors that would move goods and containers, but also
efficient employment and productivity, in freight terminals and
logistics far away. And so... hands off the backport
of Santo Stefano Magra'.
"We read," the note continues, "of new agreements with
Distant freight terminals, agreements that should relaunch, we don't know
well as, the La Spezia industry while in substance they aim to
empty the port of functions and operations. We are the only ones
continue to strongly propose the true natural interport of the
port of La Spezia, that of Santo Stefano. He came instead
The time has come to implement the long-awaited resolutive actions aimed at
to fully enhance the role of Santo Stefano Magra as a lung
natural nature of the port, but also as a real citadel of the
logistics and a place where many La Spezia operators have put their
centre of its activity'.
"On the function of the backport, on the synergy with the
port and the FTA project - concluded the three associations
- we will be attentive and proactive, but also inflexible with those who risk
to cause irreparable damage to the economy of our port and the
our territory'.