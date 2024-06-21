CMA CGM restructures services in the Mediterranean

Next week the shipping company
French containerized CMA CGM will restructure the service
Euronaf, which focuses on the Western Mediterranean basin, and the
TMX 2 service connecting Turkey with Italy, France and
Algeria.
With regard to Italian ports, the renewed Alga rotation
Euronaf will include stopovers in La Spezia and the new
configuration of the line will touch Genoa, Marseille, Algiers
and La Spezia. In addition, the port of Livorno, hitherto included in the
Euronaf's Algom rotation will be included with other ports
Italians in the new ALGS rotation of Euronaf, which will carry out
calls at the ports of Genoa, Malta, Skikda, Trapani, Malta, Augusta,
Naples, Livorno, La Spezia.
In addition to the rotation of the TMX 2 Turkey Med Express service,
which in Italy touches the ports of Genoa and Salerno, will be added
calls at the Algerian ports of Djen Djen and Annaba.
CMA CGM specified that these restructurings are
as a result of the changes to the Group's services introduced due to the
of the crisis in the Red Sea, which led to the diversion of the
ship traffic on the route around the Cape of Good Hope.