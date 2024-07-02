MSC acquires 97.71% of the share capital of Gram Car Carriers

At the end of yesterday's expiry of the useful period
acceptance of the offer made by SAS Shipping Agencies
Services of the Mediterranean Shipping Company shipping group for
acquire all the shares of Gram Car Carrier, the bidder has
received endorsements for its proposal in relation to more than 28.3
million shares, equal to approximately 97.71% of Gram's share capital
Car Carriers
(
of 24
April
and 27
May
2024). SAS has also announced that it has received the go-ahead
to its own project of acquisition by the authorities
of Ukraine and Portugal and expressed its confidence that it would
receive the remaining necessary approval from Japan
Fair Trade Commission.
SAS has confirmed that, once completed in the coming days
successful bidding, intends to proceed with the acquisition of
of the remaining shares of Gram Car Carriers.