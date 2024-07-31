Approved DEASP of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenan and Ionian Seas

Today the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the South Tyrrhenan and Ionian Seas has unanimously approved the Document of Energy and Environmental Planning (DEASP), the change to the 2024 budget, the variation of the Triennale Operating Plan and the functional technical adjustment of the Regulatory Plan of the Port of Gioia Tauro harbour. DEASP is aimed at making more structured the path taken by the institution towards the realization of a model of port development and sustainable logistics in the process of energy, environmental and digital transition. This is a strategic document that, in accordance with national and European law, defines the planning of interventions and measures that enhance the interdependence between economic, social and environmental factors in concrete circular development. and ecosustainable of the five inland ports to the constituency of the port institution.
The approval of the 2024 budget has crystallized a change, in revenue and exit, of around four million euros. Among the activities financed through the variation, the implementation of the Port Community System service for one million euros, while EUR 2.8 million was allocated to the extraordinary maintenance work along the high-floor quay and to the consolidation between the quay of the quay and the port apron of the Gioia Tauro stopover. In addition, EUR 163mila has been planned in the port of Crotone for the predisposition of the plan of the propedeutory sediments to dredging works.
The change to the three-year plan of the works in which they were described and planned in the port of Gioia Tauro the work of extending the apron to the north side quays and the realization of bitte has been approved in the port of Gioia Tauro. storm in order to ensure the safety of navigation also in the course of ship maintenance operations at the time the dry dock will be installed. At the same time, the functional technical adjustment to the PRP of the Port of Gioia Tauro has also been approved, already approved by the Higher Council of Public Works, aimed at the completion of the north quay through a reprogramming of the value of three million euros of interventions along the neighbouring areas and the retraining of the berths along the northern, recently completed and inaugurated quay.