In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado grew by +2.7%
Drop of -1.0% in the Ligurian capital and increase of +15.1% in the Savona airport. PSA Italy Sustainability Report
Genova
August 1, 2024
After six quarters of decline, in the April-June period of
this year the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Ligure has returned to growth having totaled 16.9 million
of tons, with an increase of +2.7% on the second quarter of 2014.
2023 which is the result of an increase in volumes in all
main product segments with the exception of
industrial dry bulk and a +15.1% increase in traffic
in the Savona airport that has more than made up for the decline in the
-1.0% recorded by the airport of the Ligurian capital.
In particular, of the 12.6 million tons handled
globally from the port of Genoa in the second quarter of 2024, the
miscellaneous goods alone amounted to 8.7 million tons (+0.1%),
of which 6.1 million tonnes of containerised cargo (+1.0%)
Made with a container handling of 642 thousand TEUs
(-0.1%) and 2.5 million tons of conventional goods (-2.1%).
In the liquid bulk sector, 3.2 million were handled
of tons of mineral oils (-1.8%) and 202 thousand tons of other
cargo (+24.8%), including 120 thousand tons of chemicals
(+17.7%) and 82 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+36.8%). In the
Dry bulk cargo sector Commercial traffic was
of 193 thousand tons (+24.9%) and the industrial one of 179 thousand tons
tons (-38.5%).
Of the more than 4.3 million tons handled in the period
April-June of this year from the port of Savona-Vado, almost two
million tonnes were made up of miscellaneous goods (+6.3%),
including 1.0 million tonnes of conventional cargo (-4.8%) and
994 thousand tons of goods in containers (+20.5%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 71 thousand TEUs (-25.5%). In the
liquid bulk sector, 1.8 million
tons (+11.5%), of which 1.7 million tons of oils
minerals (+11.5%) and 30 thousand tons of other cargoes (+13.4%), and
in dry bulk 449 thousand tons (+54.8%).
With regard to the passenger sector, the port of Genoa has
archived the second quarter of 2024 with a traffic of
ferries of 520 thousand passengers (+2.3%) and cruise traffic
of 485 thousand passengers (-0.3%), while in the port of Savona the
ferry passengers were 77 thousand (-12.9%) and those of the
cruises 279 thousand (+3.6%).
Meanwhile, PSA Italy, the group that operates the two
container terminals PSA Genova Prà and PSA SECH and in the port of
Venice, the PSA Venice-Vecon container terminal, has published the
2023 Sustainability Report in which
highlighted the reclassification of the economic value generated and
distributed, which underlines how the economic effect of the activities
of the Group's three port terminals has a positive impact on
all categories of stakeholders, starting with their employees,
with a salary remuneration of over 75 million euros,
93% of residents in the provinces of Genoa and Venice, with an impact
positive direct on the territory. In addition, each employee of the
three terminals of PSA Italy, an average of 34 hours of
training for an expense of over 280 thousand euros.
The payment of taxes to the public administration is
in total exceeding 16 million euros and, as far as
concerns procurement, in 2023 the company's spending on
services and consumables was 79.1 million
€21.8 million for PSA SECH and €9.8 million for PSA Genova Pra', €9.8 million
million euros for PSA Venice-Vecon, for a total of 110.7 million
of purchases, of which more than 80% to suppliers located on the
Italian territory.
From an environmental point of view, the commitment to the
reduction of emissions by the PSA group, which pursues the
targets of -50% by 2030, -75% by 2040 and zero
emissions by 2050.
