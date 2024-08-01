In the April-June period, ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait grew by +5.8%

In the second quarter of this year in the Bosphorus Strait
a total of 10,674 ships transited, with an increase of
+5.8% over the same period in 2023, of which 2,486 tankers
(+0.7%) and 8,188 ships of other types (+7.5%). Among the latter,
The most consistent traffic was that of ships
for general goods with 3,960 units (-3.6%) followed by
bulk with 2,246 units (+7.4%), from ships
container ships with 917 units (-2.3%) and from ships
passengers with 245 units (+421.3%).
In the first half of 2024, ship transits were
20,780 globally, up +7.5% on the first six months of 2014,
last year, of which 4,895 tankers (+4.7%) and 15,885
other type (+8.3%), including 7,889 general cargo ships (-0.8%),
4,465 bulk carriers (+6.3%), 1,753 container ships (+5.8%) and 316 ships
passengers (+464.3%).