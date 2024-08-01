In the second quarter of 2024, ship transits in the Panama Canal decreased by -17.5%

The reduction in ship transits in the Panama Canal has been
eased in the second quarter of this year with the beginning of the
rainy season that has mitigated, but not yet resolved, the
problems with the level and availability of water in the
Central American channel. Attenuation that has been determined
also to measures to optimize water capacity
adopted by the Canal Authority which allowed the body to
to allow a gradual increase in the transit of ships, between
including those of greater size and draught.
In the period April-June 2024, a
total of 2,835 ships, with a decrease of -17.5% on the corresponding
period of last year, of which 2,467 ships of high tonnage
(-19,2%). The ships transited, of the net tonnage PC/UMS
104.6 million tonnes (-16.0%), transported
52.6 million tons of goods (-24.6%).
In the first six months of this year, the ships transited were
5,453, down -24.5% on the first half of 2023,
and transported 95.4 million tons of goods (-33.5%).