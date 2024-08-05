New all-time record for monthly container traffic in the Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelepas
In July, 1,115,181 TEUs were handled
Iskandar Puteri
August 5, 2024
Last month, the Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelepas established
its new all-time high for monthly container traffic
having handled a total of 1,115,181 TEUs, exceeding the
Previous historical peak of 1,077,747 TEUs achieved last year
May. The port is operated by the Port of Tanjung
Pelepas, the joint venture 70% owned by Malaysia's MMC
Corporation and 30% by APM Terminals, the company
terminal operator of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk.
PTP President Tan Sri Che Khalib highlighted that
The new record was reached without the airport
Malaysian port has experienced any congestion that instead
It characterizes other ports in Asia and other regions of the world.
