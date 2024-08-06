Höegh Autoliners takes delivery of the first of 12 new PCTCs that can be powered by clean ammonia

Today in the shipyard of China Merchants Heavy Industry in
Jiangsu, China, the Norwegian company Höegh Autoliners, which
is one of the world leaders in maritime transport of
motor vehicles, took delivery of the Höegh Aurora
, the
First of a series of 12 pure car and truck carriers of the new
"Aurora" class, with an option for an additional four
units, which can be powered by ammonia, fuel and
zero carbon emissions that - the company underlined
- will reduce emissions of
for each car transported and that in 2027, when the
ships of this class shall be fuelled with clean ammonia,
will eliminate almost all carbon emissions.
The Höegh Aurora, 83,687 tons
is almost 200 meters long, 37.8 meters wide and has a
capacity equal to 9,100 CEU. Initially Höegh
Aurora, as well as the first "Aurora" class ships
that will enter service, will be powered by natural gas
liquefied biofuels and low-carbon fuels for
then arrive in 2027, with the taking over of the last four
ships of the class, when the new ships can be powered
with clean ammonia.