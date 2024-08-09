In the second quarter of 2024, cargo traffic in the port of Venice fell by -3.3%
In the first six months of the year, the decline was -6.5%
Venezia
August 9, 2024
As in the previous seven quarters, in the second quarter of 2015,
2024 the traffic of goods in the port of Venice recorded a
year-on-year decline, however marking a recovery compared to the previous
previous quarterly periods, having amounted to 6.16 million
tons, with a decrease of -3.3% on the second quarter of 2015.
2023, of which 4.99 million tons at landing (-5.2%) and 1.17 million tons
million tons at embarkation (+5.3%).
In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, with a total of 2.62
million tons, a decrease of
-1.1%, with goods in containers standing at 1.29 million
tons (-2.4%) with a container handling of
128,311 TEUs (+1.2%), rolling stock at 638 thousand tons (+4.3%) and
other miscellaneous goods to 694 thousand tons (-3.4%). More
the reduction in bulk volumes was accentuated. Dry bulk
amounted to 1.91 million tons (-6.5%), including 528 thousand
tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (+28.3%), 503 thousand
tons of metallurgical products (-42.3%), 474 thousand tons of
minerals and building materials (+26.2%), 111 thousand tons of
chemicals (+324.8%), 79 thousand tons of coal and lignite
(-59.2%), 74 thousand tons of cereals (-29.2%) and 138 thousand tons
of other dry bulk (+142.1%). The total liquid bulk is
1.63 million tonnes (-3.1%), of which 1.27 million tonnes were
tons of refined petroleum products (-2.1%), 271 thousand
tons of chemicals (-11.2%) and 93 thousand tons of other
liquid bulk (+12.1%).
In the period April-June of this year, cruise passengers were
202 thousand (+8.4%), of which 181 thousand at disembarkation-embarkation (+10.3%) and
21 thousand in transit (-5.5%). In the ferry segment, traffic is
22 thousand passengers (-18.4%).
In the first half of 2024, the total traffic of the
was 11.71 million tonnes, a decrease of
-6.5% on the first six months of last year, of which 9.40 million
tons at landing (-8.3%) and 2.31 million tons
boarding (+1.2%). In the miscellaneous goods sector,
2.41 million tons of containerized goods handled
(-9.1%) carried out with container handling equal to
240,500 TEUs (-6.0%), 1.23 million tonnes of rolling stock (+6.1%)
and 1.30 million tons of other miscellaneous goods (-3.5%). The
Liquid bulk cargo increased by +1.6% to 3.34 million
tons, while dry waste decreased by -16.0% as it fell
to 3.43 million tonnes.
With regard to the first half of this year, the Authority
of the Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea highlighted
that "the data are influenced in particular by the drastic
decrease in the handling of coal (almost 500 thousand tons in
less than in the same period last year), attributable to
European and national policies related to the transition
energy economy. On the other hand, it is part of a general framework of
cyclical trends the slight decline in the steel sector. It is
It is true that the heavy industry of Veneto and northern Italy - has pointed out
The Port Authority - still reports difficulties in transactions
with Russia, also due to the "war" of the
which remains the most important procurement market
convenient compared to alternatives, such as South America;
however, the figure for the steel industry is statistically compared
with the same period in 2023, the semester in which bulk cargo
had recorded a record value, as far as
concerns the time series of at least the last five years,
thus settling, for 2024, on average values within the norm".
"As for the other types of goods - he further noted
the Port Authority - the agri-food sector proves to be in substantial balance between
a loss of 213 thousand tons in the handling of cereals and
an increase in trade in food and feed equivalent to
over 203 thousand tons. Slight growth (+2.1% on the half-year)
petroleum products reversing the negative trend recorded
in 2023. Ro-ros grew by +6%, confirming the lively
intra-Mediterranean trade, while, in the first
Half of 2024, containers are down (-5.9% TEU) due to the
Suez crisis which has strongly penalized the sector in the first
months of the current year (-26.9% recorded in January 2024 alone
compared to the January 2023 figure) but which seems to be in the process of being
by the port-maritime system given that the
second quarter (April/June 2024) appears to be recovering. Increasingly
cruise traffic (+13.8% compared to the first half of 2023),
In particular with regard to the "home" mode
port", with over 214 thousand passengers (in addition to the
about 23,500 from Chioggia)".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher