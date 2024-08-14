Hapag-Lloyd reports a return to quarterly revenue growth, but earnings fall
In the April-June period of this year, the containers carried by the fleet increased by +3.2%
August 14, 2024
After five quarters of consistent decline, in the second quarter
this year's revenues of the German shipping company
Hapag-Lloyd returned to slight growth despite the value of the
in sea freight rates has decreased. Instead, it is
continued the upward trend in the volumes of containers transported
from the fleet.
In the period April-June 2024, revenues amounted to
4.54 billion euros, up +2.9% over the same period
last year. The only revenues generated by the activity of
containerized maritime transport amounted to 4.45 billion
(+0.9%), of which 931.9 million related to trade with America
Latina (-17.7%), 840.3 million to transpacific traffic (+23.4%),
795.1 million to those with the Far East (+14.6%), 711.3 million to those with the Far East
transatlantic traffic (-23.9%), 379.5 million to traffic with the
Middle East (+15.3%), 247.3 million to trade with Africa
(-3.6%) and 135.2 million to intra-Asian (-1.9%).
Revenues from maritime transport activities
were generated by a volume of transport equal to
A total of 3.06 million TEUs (+3.2%), of which 756 thousand TEUs
transported by services with Latin America (+4.1%), 565 thousand TEUs from
those with the Far East (-1.4%), 555 thousand TEUs from services
transatlantic liners (+8.6%), 533 thousand TEUs from transpacific services
(+20.8%), 294 thousand TEUs from those with the Middle East (-17.4%),
175 thousand TEUs from services with Africa (-1.7%) and 192 thousand TEUs from
intra-Asian lines (-2.1%).
Hapag-Lloyd announced that in the second quarter of 2024, the
average freight value was $1,422/TEU (-7.2%),
of which $1,731/TEU related to transpacific services (+1.0%),
1,521 dollars/teu to services with Africa (-3.4%), 1,516 dollars/teu
to those with the Far East (+14.8%), 1,391 dollars/TEU to services with
the Middle East (+37.7%), $1,379/TEU to services
transatlantic liners (-30.9%), 1,327 dollars/teu to those with America
Latin (-21.9%) and $756/TEU to intra-Asian services (-5.5%).
In the second, transport costs, with a total of 3.15
billion, recorded an increase of +11.9% to which they
mainly contributed to increases in costs for the
cargo handling (1.50 billion, +11.1%) and for the purchase of
of the bunker (663.6 million, +27.7%). . EBITDA, with €954.2 million,
marked a decrease of -25.2% and a decrease was also
EBIT and net profit amounted to €449.9 million respectively
(-44.3%) and €433.6 million (-56.9%).
The company's quarterly revenue growth
the terminal division, which was
Hanseatic Global Terminals, and which is
subject to investment and expansion of activities thanks to
especially to new acquisitions. In the second quarter of 2024, the
division totalled revenues of €103 million compared to
to six million in the same period last year.
