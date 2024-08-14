The quarterly results of the German terminal operator HHLA were positive

In the second quarter of this year, the
economic performance of the German terminal group Hamburger
Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) whose share capital as at 30 June
was controlled with a 66.8% stake by the municipality
Hamburg and 22.9% owned by the shipowner group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) through SAS Shipping
Agencies Services, of which 13.2% of the stake already acquired
and 9.7% in the acquisition phase, HHLA's share capital which, in the
completion of the offer advanced almost a year ago by the MSC group
(
of 13
September
2023), is expected to be controlled by the
Municipality of Hamburg with a 50.1% stake and participated in
by MSC with the remaining 49.9% of the capital.
In the second quarter of 2024, HHLA's revenues amounted to
396.7 million euro, up +9.5% on the same period
last year. EBITDA was
to €81.5 million (+13.6%), operating profit to €41.4 million (+50.8%) and
profit after taxes at €20.1 million (+90.8%). The only
port business segment generated revenues of
€387.5 million (+9.9%), EBITDA of €75.7 million (+18.3%), EBIT
of €38.0 million (+72.0%) and profit after tax of €18.0 million
million euros (+140.4%).
In the period April-June of this year, the port terminals
of the company handled container traffic equal to
almost 1.5 million TEUs (+1.1%). In addition, in the intermodal sector,
traffic of 447 thousand TEUs (+8.8%) was handled.