In Greece, the captain of a ferry was arrested for breach of security

The decision of the captain of the Saonisos
ferry of the
Greek company SAOS Ferries to detach the unit from the
quay of the port of Gavrio in Andros, in the Cyclades, on which
The loading of cars was still proceeding
and passengers on the ship led to his arrest for violating
Article 291 of the Greek Code of Criminal Procedure relating to
the disruption of the safety of railways, ships and
Aircraft.
Last Friday, the commander had decided to raise the
ship hatch while these operations were in progress,
causing several passengers and seafarers to jump inside
of the ship and causing damage to an SUV that was about to be
Embarked. The driver of the vehicle filed a complaint that
led the Public Prosecutor's Office to order the arrest of the commander of the
ferry. The latter justified its decision with
the impossibility of completing the boarding of passengers, and
vehicles due to the poor weather and sea conditions, which would have
caused the front of the tailgate to be raised, and
therefore, considering it dangerous to remain in port, he had decided to
immediately set sail to proceed as planned to the port of
Karystos where the ship then docked. At the port of Gavrio
ten passengers and four vehicles were waiting to board, and
Seven passengers and three vehicles were not boarded
ferry.
The shipping company announced that, following
of the arrest order and the consequent forced dismissal of the
commander, currently the ship Saonissos cannot
continue its maritime service. The Minister of Activities
Maritime and Island Policies Christos Stylianides,
ordered the launch of an investigation into the incident.