In Japan, a study is underway for the construction of ships for the transport of liquefied CO2

In Japan, the shipping companies "K" Line,
MOL and NYK Line and shipbuilding companies
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Imabari Shipbuilding, JMU and Nihon Shipyard
jointly launched a study to define the
design and construction characteristics of ships for the
transport of liquefied CO2. Announcing the initiative today, the seven
partners explained the study was decided in
in view of the expected increase in demand for ships for the
transport of liquefied carbon dioxide that will take place
hand in hand with the development of projects for the capture and
CO2 storage which, collected in Japan, will be
transported by sea to storage sites.
The partners specified that the initiative is open to
other parts of the industry, including other shipyards, in order to
contribute to the further progress of decarbonisation with the
development of low-emission ships.