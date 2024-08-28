Vard will build a second hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has
signed a contract with Island Offshore, a Norwegian shipowner who
operates in the oil & gas and renewables markets, for the
design and construction of a second Ocean Energy
Construction Vessel (OECV) with hybrid propulsion. The new agreement
concerns the exercise of an option provided for in the contract for a
OECV and the option for two sister units announced with Island
Offshore last May
(
of 9
May
2024).
The new unit, which is scheduled for delivery in
first quarter of 2027, will be based on the VARD 3 25 project,
developed in close collaboration with the owner. The ship will be
adapted to support a wide range of subsea operations,
including inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), pipe laying,
Subsea infrastructure construction, installation and support
to diving. The unit, which will be 120 meters long,
25 wide and will be able to accommodate 130 people on board, will be
equipped with a 250-ton offshore subsea crane with
active compensation.
The ship's other features include a system of
1.7 MWh energy storage for hybrid propulsion, a
Heat recovery system for increased efficiency
and the readiness for low-energy alternative fuels
Emissions. The ship will also be equipped with two
launch and recovery (LARS) for ROV operations and prepared for
use with a walk-to-work walkway, making it
so highly versatile for renewable energy projects,
such as laying cables and digging trenches.
Vard has already delivered 41 ships to the Norwegian group.