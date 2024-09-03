The Chinese shipbuilding groups CSSC and CSIC announce a merger plan

The Chinese shipbuilding groups China State Shipbuilding
Corporation (CSSC) and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)
announced today a merger plan with the aim – they have
explained in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange announcing the
suspension of trading of the respective
equities – to further focus on
main national strategies and on the main activity of
building a strong defence sector, as well as for
accelerate the development of shipbuilding activities of
high quality. The two companies specified that
The operation will not result in a change in membership
controller of companies, i.e. of the Chinese state.
The merger plan concerns China CSSC Holdings Ltd. and the
China Shipbuilding Industry Company Ltd., both part of the group
SCCS. The transaction will take place on the basis of a
share exchange signed yesterday by the two companies.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation has 205 thousand employees and,
based on the latest data presented to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the
The company's market capitalization is 156.09 billion
yuan ($22 billion), while China Shipbuilding Industry
Co. has a market capitalization of 113.55 billion yuan
($16 billion).