Is the heat abating? It is time to talk about privatization of ports
The hypothesis relaunched by government representatives who are starting to think about the budget law
Roma
September 3, 2024
As happens cyclically, this is the time for governments
to seriously start thinking about how to scrape together money in
view of the definition of the new budget law. And as always
happens these days, these days we talk about
privatizations. To talk about it more or less explicitly are
members of the government in office or representatives of political forces
that are part of it. When privatizations are brought up,
when the sale of public assets is mooted, almost always between
These are the ports. Just remember what happened
only a year ago following the proposal to privatize them thrown out there
by the Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani: here
find some articles from inforMARE
on the hypothesis of privatization of port ports launched, as
always, when the summer heat was about to give way to
temperatures a little less torrid on 24 days,
24
and 30
of August and 1
and 6
of September.
Could these propositions not be revived even in the
2024? So here we are again discussing privatization
of ports, an issue that in itself should be addressed,
if it is considered necessary to deal with it, at more appropriate times
whose. These are days in which, in order to make money, there is a risk of
making inappropriate or completely wrong decisions, as happened
repeatedly in Italy and abroad.
These are the days when the opposition and the social partners
rattle off the reasons why this or that public asset does not
are to be sold. It is the turn, today, of Valentina Ghio,
PD vice-president in the Chamber of Deputies and member of the Transport Commission, the
as a complaint that, "with the sole intention of making money and keeping
A maneuver that promises to be blood and tears is standing, the government
seems to confirm, according to press reports, privatization
of Post Offices, Railways and Ports, the latter no longer proposed by the
Minister Tajani alone, but validated by statements by MIT and
Ministry of Economy. We are talking about privatizations that affect
directly on citizens or on the protection of our economy
and which are unjustified and unacceptable". Dwelling on the
ports, Ghio points out that "the situation is surreal: yes
law - he explains - that on the one hand there are plans to open up to private individuals
following the model of airports and on the other hand to create a
State holding company for the control of ports that will be listed
on the Stock Exchange, as part of the umpteenth announcement of a reform of the
Ports that this time would have the end of the year as a deadline.
Once again confused ideas on the subject of ports,
subjected to continuous changes of setting, without any path
concrete".
"To date - denounces the exponent of the Democratic Party -
the government's willingness to respond to the requests of the
port is this: privatization of ports and
holding company listed on the Stock Exchange to make decisions. That is, with a
privatization and an attempt to centralize, and with the other hand
proposes the potentially devastating framework of autonomy
with ports being the exclusive matter of the regions, which
will fragment planning even more,
Competitiveness and protection in Italian airports. Quite the opposite
than what is asked for by those who work in the port".
After the opposition, the social partners, with Uiltrasporti who
"once again reiterates our absolute opposition
to the idea that has emerged several times in the press by
government representatives to privatize Italian ports". "To do
cash on one of the most strategic economic assets of the
our country as well as that of ports - underline the secretary
and the national secretary of the union, Marco Verzari and
Giuliano Galluccio - would be a very serious mistake. Italian ports
must remain under public auspices to ensure competition
based on transparency and compliance with the rules from
contract, an important element of competitiveness of the
a sector for which we also hope that the
renewal".
"The spaces in concession - continue Verzari and Galluccio
- must be awarded on the basis of the ability of the
operators to be attractive in terms of traffic, and on a
selection based on organizational effectiveness and efficiency and
operational and on the basis of the adequacy of the staff. The
government - conclude the two secretaries of Uiltrasporti - renounces
privatization project and give concrete answers to the world
Italian port sector, starting with the redundancy incentive fund!
We need to maintain and enhance the value of the plant
regulatory framework focused on the public context because
This type of regulation has ensured the balanced development of
between public interest, private interests and the protection of
workers who are a fundamental part of the port system".
