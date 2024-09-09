ECSA appreciates the importance given to the shipping sector by Mario Draghi's report

The European Shipowners' Association expressed its appreciation
for the content of Mario Draghi's report on competitiveness
of the European economy, which was published today, as a
- explained the European Shipowners' Community Associations (ECSA) -
"recognizes global leadership in maritime transport
and recognises that a regulatory and tax framework that is appropriate for the
has ensured that the sector has remained competitive at the
global".
A recognition of the role of shipping that in the relationship
seems to be emphasized mostly by emphasizing the effects
on the competitiveness of the European economy of the
Reduction of the global weight of the transport sector
maritime of the European Union: "the share of the European Union's fleet
EU-owned maritime partnership - reads the
ratio - is declining. The global fleet share of
ownership of EU companies is shrinking despite the
supported by the State aid guidelines for the
maritime transport has been crucial for the
industry became a world leader. The shipping sector -
notes Draghi's report - is highly mobile and the
related assets, considered both as assets and as companies
taxable amounts, can move from one country to another within a period of
a few weeks. A number of third countries (e.g. the United Kingdom of the United Kingdom)
in Asia, the Middle East and North America) - notes the
- offer advantageous conditions for companies. To
For example, China offers leasing of interest to shipowners, while
EU commercial banks have slowed their support due to
strict prudential requirements'. A scenario - observes
Again the relationship - which also characterizes the port sector
"despite the EU's strength in global logistics
- it is explained - only one European operator is among the top five
global companies that operate port terminals. Today, operators
Asians and Middle Easterners dominate this activity and
award concessions all over the world".
ECSA also highlighted that the report recognises that the
maritime transport, together with air transport, are the most
difficult to decarbonise and that the necessary investments for the
decarbonisation of maritime transport alone will be 39
billion euros per year between 2031 and 2050, while for the
air transport will amount to 61 billion euros in the same period
per year. Noting how the ratio sets as the main objective
for the decarbonisation of these sectors, increasing the
production of clean fuels and the development of clean technologies
and innovative in Europe, the shipowners' association underlined
whereas in this regard the report identifies the need for a
adequate access to funding, including specific calls for funding
maritime transport under the ETS Innovation Fund.
"The
Draghi report - said the Secretary General of ECSA,
Sotiris Raptis - clearly recognises the leadership role
global maritime transport system and the need for
maintain its international competitiveness. Shipping
European is a success story and is a pillar
energy security, food security and the supply chain
supply of our continent. In these times of
geopolitical uncertainty, it is crucial for Europe to maintain
and to grow the EU-managed fleet, which ensures the
Europe's position in global supply chains and
access to major international markets. A sector of the
internationally competitive shipping is also a
prerequisite for a thriving European maritime industrial cluster,
which must be part of the EU's next Clean Industrial Deal. It is
It is essential - concluded Raptis - to concentrate investments in the
European industrial capacity for clean fuels and
innovative technologies for navigation in order to achieve the
climate objectives and improve the competitiveness and
European security".