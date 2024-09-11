The US FMC gives the green light to the Gemini Cooperation vessel sharing agreement

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC) announced on Monday its decision not to issue a
injunction against Gemini Cooperation, the
Vessel Sharing Agreement agreed by shipping companies
Maersk Line and Hapag-Lloyd, which yesterday announced an update
of the VSA's network of containerized maritime services, which will become
operational next February
(
of 10
September
2024).
The VSA agreement has been filed with the FMC on
last May 31 and last July the American agency had
asked Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd for further data to complete
The economic analysis of the effects of the agreement on competition
(
of the 12th
July 2024), information that was sent on July 26.
Announcing the green light for the agreement, which came into force
effective on Monday, the FMC specified that it will monitor
vessel sharing agreement.