In July, ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -51.5%
In the first seven months of 2024, the decline was -48.3%
Il Cairo/Copenaghen
September 12, 2024
Given the repetition of attacks on ships transiting the Sea
and in the Gulf of Aden by the Houthi militiamen, who are in
since the end of 2023, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal
continues to be almost halved compared to a year ago
ago. Last July, the canal was crossed
a total of 1,047 ships, with a decrease of -51.5% on July
2023, of which 409 tankers (-43.7%) and 638 other vessels
(-55,4%). The total SCNT net tonnage of ships transiting at
July 2024 amounted to 42.0 million tonnes
(-68.8%) and transit fees paid by ships amounted to
15.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($316 million), with a
down by -45.2% on July 2023.
In the first seven months of this year, the Egyptian channel
was crossed by 7,922 ships, with a reduction of -48.3% on the
corresponding period of 2023, of which 2,930 tankers (-41.7%)
and 4,992 units of other types (-51.5%). Tonnage
total net of ships transited was 438.1
million tonnes (-57.7%) and revenues from
Transit charges amounted to £124.1 billion
Egyptian (-38.4%).
The strongly negative trend of transits in the Suez Canal is
continued last month and in September, with unofficial data that
indicate a volume of ship traffic in the period that was halved compared to
to a year ago.
Meanwhile, the Danish research and analysis company
Sea-Intelligence has assessed the impact of the crisis in the Red Sea
on the landings of container ships in the near near ports
to the region. The company found that if the total number of
monthly calls at deep-water ports in the Eastern Mediterranean
was already declining before the crisis, the month-on-month decline
equal to -22% recorded in January 2024 in the region's ports is
was quite significant. Compared to the pre-crisis average -
observed Sea-Intelligence - in the first half of 2024 the
decrease in ports in the eastern Mediterranean has been
-33%. A similar reduction in average monthly stopovers is
has also been recorded in the ports of the Gulf of Aden, which have been going down from about
100 monthly stopovers at 60-70 in 2024. As is happening in the East Med
- however, the Danish company specified - the airports
in the region are recovering, although very
slowly.
In addition, Sea-Intelligence specified that the ports of the Sea
Red are the ones who, of course, accused the major
impact of the crisis, with a drop of -85% in the average number of stopovers
in deep-water ports registered in 2024: the number is
dropped from over 200 stopovers per month to less than 40 between January and June
2024. The figure rose to 60 stopovers in July 2024, twice as many
compared to previous months, although it is not yet clear -
specified the company - if the recovery continues or
if it is a temporary increase.
Sea-Intelligence has
announced that the most affected ports in the Red Sea were
Jeddah and King Abdullah Port. Shipping companies have
cancelled the calls of their ocean services at the second port in
since last January, while Jeddah has recorded the decline
more pronounced, equal to -74% month-on-month, between December 2023
and January 2024. Even after a slight improvement recorded the
Last July, the port of Jeddah averaged just 37 calls per day
month compared to the pre-crisis average of 135 monthly stopovers.
In the eastern Mediterranean, Piraeus and Port Said were the
ports most affected, while in the Gulf of Aden the port of
Salalah saw airports drop by almost -50% between January and
February 2024.
Sea-Intelligence has also announced that, in terms of
reliability of the scheduling of departures from ports,
the ports of call in the Red Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean are
returned to pre-crisis levels, while those in the Gulf of Aden have returned to
still late. An improvement was also recorded
in all three regions of the average delay in ship arrivals
in ports that, after a sharp increase to 10-14 days in January 2024,
it has fallen back to pre-crisis levels by 4-5 days.
