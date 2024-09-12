The delivery of the Explora II to Explora Journeys took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa

Today in the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa it is
The delivery of the new cruise ship Explora II
has taken place
to the MSC Group's Explora Journeys company and was held
also the ceremony of the laying of the coin of Explora III
as well as the cutting of the first sheet metal of Explora IV,
two other ships for the same company under construction in
plant in the Ligurian capital. The new company Explora
Journeys currently plans to equip itself with a fleet of six
ships in the luxury segment, the first of which was
delivered in July 2023, which are all made in Italy by
Fincantieri and required a total investment of over
€3.5 billion from MSC, of which around €500 million for
Explora II.
Four of the ships in the fleet will be powered by gas
and all will be ready to use bio-LNG and
renewable synthetic LNG as a fuel, as soon as they
will be available on a large scale for the maritime sector. Also
the last two ships, Explora V and Explora VI in
delivery in 2027 and 2028, provide for gas power
liquefied natural. A project for
equip them both with large fuel cells capable of
transform renewable LNG into hydrogen, thereby reducing
emissions.
Like Explora I, Explora II has a gross tonnage of
64 thousand tons, is equipped with 461 passenger suites and
It will have a crew of 640 people.
On the occasion of today's ceremony, Christian Venzano,
general secretary of Fim Cisl Liguria, highlighted the need
to immediately finance the third phase of the capsizing into the sea, or
of the expansion of the Genoese shipyard in Sestri Ponente:
"All together - he said - we must now work a
A goal also awaited by the workers. It is essential to bring
at the end of the capsizing into the sea, completing all its phases and
therefore the third must also be financed to make it possible to
shipyard among the largest in Europe and doubling the
production and employment capacity with important repercussions
on the territory".