Yesterday the Select Commission for the strategic competition between
the United States and the Chinese Communist Party of the House of Ministers
U.S. representatives published their own report
on the strategic investments that China is allegedly making
in the American maritime industry, a document that highlights
again as the manufacturer of port equipment Shanghai Zhenhua
Heavy Industries (ZPMC), which is owned by the
Chinese state, dominate the world market for ship-to-shore cranes and
creates significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and
to the national security of both the United States and its allies.
Risks that have been highlighted in recent months and that the government
and the ZPMC have defined absolutely unfounded
Remembering that ZPMC currently holds almost 80% of the market
of STS port cranes that are installed on port quays
representatives of the Commission highlighted
that "the evidence gathered during our joint investigation
indicate that ZPMC could, if it so wished, act as a
Troy able to help the Chinese Communist Party and the army
of the People's Republic of China to exploit and manipulate the
U.S. marine equipment and technology on them
request. This vulnerability in our infrastructures
criticism has the potential to influence Americans from a coastline
to the other. Potentially sacrificing economic security to
for short-term financial gain - it is
- we gave the Chinese Communist Party the
ability to track the movement of goods through
ports or even to stop activities out of the blue
Port. In the context of China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific,
in case of escalation our greatest adversary
geopolitical could wield this power to influence
global military and commercial activity".
If the report dwells at length on the ZPMC, in addition to the
possible risks caused by the use of cranes in American ports
produced in China, the document also examines the
participation of the Chinese groups COSCO and China Merchants Group (CMG)
port activities in the ports of Long Beach, Seattle, Los Angeles,
Angeles, Houston and Miami, activities that are conducted by joint ventures
venture between Chinese companies and Western companies.
The report makes several recommendations to reduce risks
for national security, suggesting in the short term that the
Department of Homeland Security to issue immediately
directives to all ports so that, in the absence of specific
contractual obligations, cellular modems or other
connection systems with ZPMC and so that national ports
employing cranes of the Chinese company install software of
monitoring of port vehicle technologies. In addition, according to
the Commission, in the medium term the Congress should approve
a law exempting American ports from the purchase requirements of
U.S. Buy America Act products for the purchase of cranes
from non-antagonistic nations by making use of subsidies
federal governments. The need for
to issue guidelines on port cranes for suppliers
with particular reference to the components of the
and subcontracting practices. In addition to recommending
the purchase of STS cranes from companies in non-antagonistic nations, the
The report also calls for a study of the consequences of the end of the
contractual support of the ZPMC to the means and services active in the
U.S. ports, looking especially at the impacts on the economy
national. It is then suggested that guidelines be issued on
subsidies to ports so that ports can
offset the cost of purchasing STS cranes from non-EU countries
antagonists. Among the long-term recommendations, the
report calls for a study to be commissioned on the creation of a
Crane production base in the United States.