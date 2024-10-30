In the third quarter the traffic in goods in Turkish ports decreased by -1.8% percent

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in Turkish ports amounted to 128.6 million tonnes, with a slight decline of -1.8% percent over the same period in 2023 that was determined by the reduction in volumes of cargo in import attested to 60.0 million tonnes (-6.2%). Export traffic grew by 1.4% percent to 34.6 million tonnes and the increase in cabotage traffic was 16.6 million tonnes (+ 3.6%), as well as that of transit with 17.4 million tonnes (+ 3.7%).
In addition, in the July-September period of 2024, the contraction of overall traffic was generated by the decrease in the volumes of liquid and solid bulk that were 38.5 million (-8.1%) and 36.4 million tonnes, respectively. (-4.9%). In addition, container trades with 36.1 million tonnes (+ 4.3%) for almost 3.4 million cargo containers (+ 2.6%), of rotatable with 2.8 million tonnes (+ 7.3%) and conventional goods with 14.8 million tonnes (+ 9.6%), are also increasing.
In the third quarter of this year, the total traffic handled by Turkey's ports to and from Italy was over 10.6 million tonnes (+ 2.9%), with only one container traffic that amounted to 138mila teu (+ 2.1%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the total traffic in goods in Turkish port airports was 397.8 million tonnes, up 1.5% percent on the corresponding period last year. Traffic with Italy alone amounted to 33.3 million tonnes (-3.9%), with container traffic as a result of 475mila teu (+ 15.1%).